Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Key Ratios

206.4
(0.10%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-82.2

-28.43

-2.18

Op profit growth

-85.69

-514.38

-32.13

EBIT growth

-157.29

-215.81

-6.4

Net profit growth

-147.96

-345.91

-15.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9.76

-12.14

2.09

3.02

EBIT margin

22.21

-6.89

4.26

4.45

Net profit margin

17.06

-6.32

1.84

2.13

RoCE

10.21

-15.05

11.25

RoNW

2.19

-4.14

1.51

RoA

1.96

-3.45

1.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.42

-15.48

6.29

7.45

Dividend per share

0.5

0.5

1

1

Cash EPS

6.17

-16.88

3.81

5.16

Book value per share

87.92

81.01

105.92

101.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.08

-1.16

15.54

12.18

P/CEPS

12.12

-1.06

25.61

17.58

P/B

0.85

0.22

0.92

0.89

EV/EBIDTA

5.94

-1.03

5.95

6.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

15.88

13.42

Tax payout

-17.33

-17.82

-37.67

-35.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

212.6

64.04

71.45

Inventory days

10.02

39.83

52.95

Creditor days

-180.73

-39.42

-64.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.12

8.57

-3.26

-3.92

Net debt / equity

-0.11

-0.02

0.03

0.18

Net debt / op. profit

2.34

0.06

0.51

1.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.23

-88.14

-78.21

-77.48

Employee costs

-11.24

-4.42

-4.06

-3.35

Other costs

-22.28

-19.57

-15.62

-16.13

QUICKLINKS FOR Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd

