|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-82.2
-28.43
-2.18
Op profit growth
-85.69
-514.38
-32.13
EBIT growth
-157.29
-215.81
-6.4
Net profit growth
-147.96
-345.91
-15.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.76
-12.14
2.09
3.02
EBIT margin
22.21
-6.89
4.26
4.45
Net profit margin
17.06
-6.32
1.84
2.13
RoCE
10.21
-15.05
11.25
RoNW
2.19
-4.14
1.51
RoA
1.96
-3.45
1.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.42
-15.48
6.29
7.45
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
1
1
Cash EPS
6.17
-16.88
3.81
5.16
Book value per share
87.92
81.01
105.92
101.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.08
-1.16
15.54
12.18
P/CEPS
12.12
-1.06
25.61
17.58
P/B
0.85
0.22
0.92
0.89
EV/EBIDTA
5.94
-1.03
5.95
6.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
15.88
13.42
Tax payout
-17.33
-17.82
-37.67
-35.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
212.6
64.04
71.45
Inventory days
10.02
39.83
52.95
Creditor days
-180.73
-39.42
-64.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.12
8.57
-3.26
-3.92
Net debt / equity
-0.11
-0.02
0.03
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
2.34
0.06
0.51
1.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.23
-88.14
-78.21
-77.48
Employee costs
-11.24
-4.42
-4.06
-3.35
Other costs
-22.28
-19.57
-15.62
-16.13
