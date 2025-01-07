Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.57
112.03
155.78
147.34
yoy growth (%)
-86.1
-28.08
5.72
-56.18
Raw materials
-14.17
-98.91
-122.36
-118.75
As % of sales
91.01
88.28
78.54
80.59
Employee costs
-0.36
-4.89
-5.94
-4.96
As % of sales
2.33
4.37
3.81
3.36
Other costs
-2.99
-20.87
-23.56
-21.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.23
18.63
15.13
14.33
Operating profit
-1.96
-12.65
3.9
2.5
OPM
-12.59
-11.29
2.5
1.7
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.62
-1.11
-1.02
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.89
-2.02
-1.77
Other income
7.12
6.56
4.54
3.24
Profit before tax
5.01
-7.6
5.29
2.95
Taxes
-1.22
1.56
-1.74
-1.02
Tax rate
-24.45
-20.55
-33
-34.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.78
-6.04
3.54
1.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.78
-6.04
3.54
1.93
yoy growth (%)
-162.67
-270.4
83.33
-84.37
NPM
24.33
-5.39
2.27
1.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.