iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

230
(-4.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:59:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.57

112.03

155.78

147.34

yoy growth (%)

-86.1

-28.08

5.72

-56.18

Raw materials

-14.17

-98.91

-122.36

-118.75

As % of sales

91.01

88.28

78.54

80.59

Employee costs

-0.36

-4.89

-5.94

-4.96

As % of sales

2.33

4.37

3.81

3.36

Other costs

-2.99

-20.87

-23.56

-21.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.23

18.63

15.13

14.33

Operating profit

-1.96

-12.65

3.9

2.5

OPM

-12.59

-11.29

2.5

1.7

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.62

-1.11

-1.02

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.89

-2.02

-1.77

Other income

7.12

6.56

4.54

3.24

Profit before tax

5.01

-7.6

5.29

2.95

Taxes

-1.22

1.56

-1.74

-1.02

Tax rate

-24.45

-20.55

-33

-34.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.78

-6.04

3.54

1.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.78

-6.04

3.54

1.93

yoy growth (%)

-162.67

-270.4

83.33

-84.37

NPM

24.33

-5.39

2.27

1.31

Aeonx Digital : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.