SectorIT - Software
Open₹240.15
Prev. Close₹248.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.64
Day's High₹251.9
Day's Low₹240.15
52 Week's High₹323.3
52 Week's Low₹85
Book Value₹94.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)115.88
P/E62.35
EPS3.98
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.97
36.63
34.95
35.4
Net Worth
42.57
41.23
39.55
40
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.57
112.03
155.78
147.34
yoy growth (%)
-86.1
-28.08
5.72
-56.18
Raw materials
-14.17
-98.91
-122.36
-118.75
As % of sales
91.01
88.28
78.54
80.59
Employee costs
-0.36
-4.89
-5.94
-4.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.01
-7.6
5.29
2.95
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.62
-1.11
-1.02
Tax paid
-1.22
1.56
-1.74
-1.02
Working capital
3.99
-15.74
1.82
2.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.1
-28.08
5.72
-56.18
Op profit growth
-84.5
-424.33
55.47
-86.13
EBIT growth
-175.31
-191.63
54.73
-76.89
Net profit growth
-162.67
-270.4
83.33
-84.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
34.31
27.72
17.18
20.02
112.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.31
27.72
17.18
20.02
112.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.34
4.39
3.4
6.98
6.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Manan Chetan Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ketan Shrimankar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shekhar Sheety
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hina Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krupal Upadhyay
Independent Director
Viraj Mehta
Summary
Promoted by the Kadakia family, Ashok Alo-Chem forms part of the Ashok Organics group. Presently the company is engaged in the business of trading in Minerals and Chemicals. The company acquired a distillery to manufacture industrial alcohol, and an acetic acid plant, set up by Ashok Organic Industries, the flagship of the group, for the specific purpose of handing it over to company on 1 Apr.93. Its entire production of industrial alcohol is used captively to manufacture alcohol-based chemicals, including acetic acid. Acetic acid, known as a universal solvent, finds application in a variety of industries such as textiles, food processing, dyes, plastics, paper, bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals. Ashok Alo-Chems reputed customers include Colour-Chem (India), Indian Dyestuff, Reliance Industries, E Merck and Vinyl Chemicals.In 1994-95, the company commissioned a bio-gas effluent treatment plant to produce methane gas in technical collaboration with Aqua Technos, Bangkok, and modernised its distillery. The modernisation involved a change from the batch-processing to the continuous fermentation process which enhanced the yield per tonne of molasses by 20%. The projects were financed partly by a public issue in May 94.The capacities of both units were increased by 50%; the distillery to 1 cr ltr and acetic acid to 9000 TPA. The Companys expansion Acetic Acid Unit & Ester Unit got commissioned in March, 1999. The Company acquired 10,000 Equity Shares with beneficial interest held wi
The Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹251.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd is ₹115.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd is 62.35 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd is ₹85 and ₹323.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.54%, 3 Years at 37.53%, 1 Year at 89.57%, 6 Month at 77.31%, 3 Month at 83.81% and 1 Month at 25.71%.
