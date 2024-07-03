iifl-logo-icon 1
Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Share Price

251.9
(1.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:17:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open240.15
  • Day's High251.9
  • 52 Wk High323.3
  • Prev. Close248.15
  • Day's Low240.15
  • 52 Wk Low 85
  • Turnover (lac)2.64
  • P/E62.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value94.68
  • EPS3.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)115.88
  • Div. Yield0.4
No Records Found

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

240.15

Prev. Close

248.15

Turnover(Lac.)

2.64

Day's High

251.9

Day's Low

240.15

52 Week's High

323.3

52 Week's Low

85

Book Value

94.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

115.88

P/E

62.35

EPS

3.98

Divi. Yield

0.4

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.76%

Non-Promoter- 2.46%

Institutions: 2.46%

Non-Institutions: 42.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.97

36.63

34.95

35.4

Net Worth

42.57

41.23

39.55

40

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.57

112.03

155.78

147.34

yoy growth (%)

-86.1

-28.08

5.72

-56.18

Raw materials

-14.17

-98.91

-122.36

-118.75

As % of sales

91.01

88.28

78.54

80.59

Employee costs

-0.36

-4.89

-5.94

-4.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.01

-7.6

5.29

2.95

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.62

-1.11

-1.02

Tax paid

-1.22

1.56

-1.74

-1.02

Working capital

3.99

-15.74

1.82

2.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.1

-28.08

5.72

-56.18

Op profit growth

-84.5

-424.33

55.47

-86.13

EBIT growth

-175.31

-191.63

54.73

-76.89

Net profit growth

-162.67

-270.4

83.33

-84.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

34.31

27.72

17.18

20.02

112.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.31

27.72

17.18

20.02

112.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.34

4.39

3.4

6.98

6.55

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Manan Chetan Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ketan Shrimankar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shekhar Sheety

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hina Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krupal Upadhyay

Independent Director

Viraj Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd

Summary

Promoted by the Kadakia family, Ashok Alo-Chem forms part of the Ashok Organics group. Presently the company is engaged in the business of trading in Minerals and Chemicals. The company acquired a distillery to manufacture industrial alcohol, and an acetic acid plant, set up by Ashok Organic Industries, the flagship of the group, for the specific purpose of handing it over to company on 1 Apr.93. Its entire production of industrial alcohol is used captively to manufacture alcohol-based chemicals, including acetic acid. Acetic acid, known as a universal solvent, finds application in a variety of industries such as textiles, food processing, dyes, plastics, paper, bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals. Ashok Alo-Chems reputed customers include Colour-Chem (India), Indian Dyestuff, Reliance Industries, E Merck and Vinyl Chemicals.In 1994-95, the company commissioned a bio-gas effluent treatment plant to produce methane gas in technical collaboration with Aqua Technos, Bangkok, and modernised its distillery. The modernisation involved a change from the batch-processing to the continuous fermentation process which enhanced the yield per tonne of molasses by 20%. The projects were financed partly by a public issue in May 94.The capacities of both units were increased by 50%; the distillery to 1 cr ltr and acetic acid to 9000 TPA. The Companys expansion Acetic Acid Unit & Ester Unit got commissioned in March, 1999. The Company acquired 10,000 Equity Shares with beneficial interest held wi
Company FAQs

What is the Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd share price today?

The Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹251.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd is ₹115.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd is 62.35 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd is ₹85 and ₹323.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd?

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.54%, 3 Years at 37.53%, 1 Year at 89.57%, 6 Month at 77.31%, 3 Month at 83.81% and 1 Month at 25.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.76 %
Institutions - 2.47 %
Public - 42.77 %

