Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 13th day of November 2024 inter-alia to consider and to take on record the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and the matters incidental thereto. In terms of Clause 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, has transacted the following, which inter-alia includes: a) Approval of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. b) Taking on record Limited Review Reports on the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024, issued by M/s. R A Kuvadia & Co, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 inter-alia to consider and to take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 to consider device and if thought fit to approve the formulation of Employee Stock Option Plan and the matters incidental thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 17th May 2024 to inter-alia consider and to take on record the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 and the matters incidental thereto. Further we wish to inform you that the Board may inter-alia consider to recommend dividend if any at the ensuing Meeting. 1. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 and took on record Auditors Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copy of the approved Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report is enclosed. 2. Recommended dividend @ 10 % i.e. Re. 1.00 per Equity Shares (face value of Re. 10/- each) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Further, resignation of Mr. Jitendra Kumar Jain, Chief Financial Officer (KMP) from the services of the Company has been taken on record w.e.f EOD today i.e 17th May, 2024. The Company places on record its appreciation for the services rendered by him during his tenure as designated. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024