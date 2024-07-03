Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Summary

Promoted by the Kadakia family, Ashok Alo-Chem forms part of the Ashok Organics group. Presently the company is engaged in the business of trading in Minerals and Chemicals. The company acquired a distillery to manufacture industrial alcohol, and an acetic acid plant, set up by Ashok Organic Industries, the flagship of the group, for the specific purpose of handing it over to company on 1 Apr.93. Its entire production of industrial alcohol is used captively to manufacture alcohol-based chemicals, including acetic acid. Acetic acid, known as a universal solvent, finds application in a variety of industries such as textiles, food processing, dyes, plastics, paper, bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals. Ashok Alo-Chems reputed customers include Colour-Chem (India), Indian Dyestuff, Reliance Industries, E Merck and Vinyl Chemicals.In 1994-95, the company commissioned a bio-gas effluent treatment plant to produce methane gas in technical collaboration with Aqua Technos, Bangkok, and modernised its distillery. The modernisation involved a change from the batch-processing to the continuous fermentation process which enhanced the yield per tonne of molasses by 20%. The projects were financed partly by a public issue in May 94.The capacities of both units were increased by 50%; the distillery to 1 cr ltr and acetic acid to 9000 TPA. The Companys expansion Acetic Acid Unit & Ester Unit got commissioned in March, 1999. The Company acquired 10,000 Equity Shares with beneficial interest held with the Company of Ashwa Minerals Private Limited, on March 31, 2016 and accordingly, it became wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.