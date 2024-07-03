iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Company Summary

198
(-4.39%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Summary

Promoted by the Kadakia family, Ashok Alo-Chem forms part of the Ashok Organics group. Presently the company is engaged in the business of trading in Minerals and Chemicals. The company acquired a distillery to manufacture industrial alcohol, and an acetic acid plant, set up by Ashok Organic Industries, the flagship of the group, for the specific purpose of handing it over to company on 1 Apr.93. Its entire production of industrial alcohol is used captively to manufacture alcohol-based chemicals, including acetic acid. Acetic acid, known as a universal solvent, finds application in a variety of industries such as textiles, food processing, dyes, plastics, paper, bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals. Ashok Alo-Chems reputed customers include Colour-Chem (India), Indian Dyestuff, Reliance Industries, E Merck and Vinyl Chemicals.In 1994-95, the company commissioned a bio-gas effluent treatment plant to produce methane gas in technical collaboration with Aqua Technos, Bangkok, and modernised its distillery. The modernisation involved a change from the batch-processing to the continuous fermentation process which enhanced the yield per tonne of molasses by 20%. The projects were financed partly by a public issue in May 94.The capacities of both units were increased by 50%; the distillery to 1 cr ltr and acetic acid to 9000 TPA. The Companys expansion Acetic Acid Unit & Ester Unit got commissioned in March, 1999. The Company acquired 10,000 Equity Shares with beneficial interest held with the Company of Ashwa Minerals Private Limited, on March 31, 2016 and accordingly, it became wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.