|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|6 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|46:439
|440
|46:439 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|46:439 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AFFORDABLE ROBOTIC & AUTOMATION LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AFFORDABLE ROBOTIC & AUTOMATION LIMITED (541402) RECORD DATE 12/02/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 46 (Fourty six) Equity Shares of Rs.10 each for cash at a Premium of Rs.440/- on Rights Basis for every 439 (Four Hundred and Thirty Nine) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/02/2024 DR-715/2023-2024 Note: 100% of the Issue Price is payable on Application Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of AFFORDABLE ROBOTIC & AUTOMATION LIMITED (541402) pursuant to the Rights Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Monday, February 12, 2024: Scrip Code 541402 Scrip Name AFFORDABLE ROBOTIC & AUTOMATION LIMITED Current Market Lot 200 Revised Market Lot 220 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.02.2024)
