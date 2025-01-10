AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.03
120.49
120.17
118.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
392.99
455.22
431.7
516.16
Net Worth
514.02
575.71
551.87
634.74
Minority Interest
Debt
944.88
1,059.22
956.4
1,454.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.77
16.31
14.43
12.06
Total Liabilities
1,479.67
1,651.24
1,522.7
2,101.55
Fixed Assets
562.69
632.95
730.88
774.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
301.54
290.4
266.19
275.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
85.97
30.77
31.92
32.62
Networking Capital
448.05
636.96
445.86
350.58
Inventories
86.61
72.61
64.05
70.19
Inventory Days
17.75
18.65
Sundry Debtors
572.88
718.05
769
706.95
Debtor Days
213.12
187.92
Other Current Assets
233.41
267.7
241.01
207.78
Sundry Creditors
-363.15
-331.1
-459.95
-426.14
Creditor Days
127.47
113.27
Other Current Liabilities
-81.7
-90.3
-168.25
-208.2
Cash
81.41
60.17
47.86
667.84
Total Assets
1,479.66
1,651.25
1,522.71
2,101.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.