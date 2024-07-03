iifl-logo-icon 1
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Share Price

66.96
(-2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:53 AM

No Records Found

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:31 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.97%

Non-Promoter- 3.86%

Institutions: 3.86%

Non-Institutions: 31.86%

Custodian: 0.28%

Share Price

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

121.03

120.49

120.17

118.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

392.99

455.22

431.7

516.16

Net Worth

514.02

575.71

551.87

634.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1,317.01

1,373.1

1,457.61

yoy growth (%)

-4.08

-5.79

Raw materials

-227.34

-260.95

-269.14

As % of sales

17.26

19

18.46

Employee costs

-139.18

-136.52

-134.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-81.45

101.1

124.41

Depreciation

-187.06

-197.19

-193.55

Tax paid

-7.17

-31.02

-34.52

Working capital

-531.11

874.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.08

-5.79

Op profit growth

-14.98

-6.53

EBIT growth

-30.47

-8.68

Net profit growth

-226.44

-22.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,470.63

1,671.27

1,771.87

1,758.94

1,800.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,470.63

1,671.27

1,771.87

1,758.94

1,800.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.13

36.24

25.39

38.21

33.08

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

RAVI BADRINARAIN GOYAL

Independent Director

Subrata Kumar Mitra.

Executive Director

Stanley Johnson P

Executive Director

Vinayak R. Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Kadam

Independent Director

Jhuma Guha

Independent Director

Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi

Non Executive Director

Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Independent Director

Preeti Malhotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

Summary

AGS Transact Technologies Limited was incorporated on 11 December, 2002 as AGS Infotech Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to AGS Transact Technologies Private Limited on 03 June, 2010. The Company was then converted into a Public Limited and its name was changed to AGS Transact Technologies Limited on 20 July, 2010. The Company is in the business of supplying, installing and managing technology-based payment solutions, automation products and providing related services to its customers in Banking, Petroleum, Colour and Retail sectors. The Company also provides complete ATM Outsourcing, Intelligent Cash Deposit (ICD), ATM Managed Services, Digital payment services which includes toll and transit solutions, services through point of sale (POS) machine, transaction switching and processing services to various banks, financial institutions and other companies. The Companys customers include SBI, Axis Bank, Dena Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank, ICICI Bank, Future Group, Carrefour, Asian Paints, Berger Paints, L&T, HPCL, amongst others. In 2004, the Company commenced banking automation solutions in India; it commenced ATM outsourcing & managed services in 2009; in 2016, it commenced ATM manufacturing at Daman; it expanded offerings into digital payments by enhancing digital payment platform and Software-as-a-Service capabilities in 2014.The Company introduced AGS QR Cash, Indias first QR-based cash withdrawal feature on ATMs and pioneered Integrated
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AGS Transact Technologies Ltd share price today?

The AGS Transact Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is ₹859.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is 0 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AGS Transact Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is ₹62.51 and ₹126.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd?

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -24.79%, 1 Year at -25.68%, 6 Month at -14.20%, 3 Month at -28.06% and 1 Month at -15.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.86 %
Institutions - 4.21 %
Public - 34.65 %

