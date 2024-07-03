Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹68.94
Prev. Close₹68.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.25
Day's High₹69.11
Day's Low₹66.24
52 Week's High₹126.75
52 Week's Low₹62.51
Book Value₹44.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)859.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.03
120.49
120.17
118.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
392.99
455.22
431.7
516.16
Net Worth
514.02
575.71
551.87
634.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1,317.01
1,373.1
1,457.61
yoy growth (%)
-4.08
-5.79
Raw materials
-227.34
-260.95
-269.14
As % of sales
17.26
19
18.46
Employee costs
-139.18
-136.52
-134.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-81.45
101.1
124.41
Depreciation
-187.06
-197.19
-193.55
Tax paid
-7.17
-31.02
-34.52
Working capital
-531.11
874.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.08
-5.79
Op profit growth
-14.98
-6.53
EBIT growth
-30.47
-8.68
Net profit growth
-226.44
-22.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,470.63
1,671.27
1,771.87
1,758.94
1,800.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,470.63
1,671.27
1,771.87
1,758.94
1,800.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.13
36.24
25.39
38.21
33.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
RAVI BADRINARAIN GOYAL
Independent Director
Subrata Kumar Mitra.
Executive Director
Stanley Johnson P
Executive Director
Vinayak R. Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Kadam
Independent Director
Jhuma Guha
Independent Director
Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi
Non Executive Director
Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Independent Director
Preeti Malhotra
Reports by AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
Summary
AGS Transact Technologies Limited was incorporated on 11 December, 2002 as AGS Infotech Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to AGS Transact Technologies Private Limited on 03 June, 2010. The Company was then converted into a Public Limited and its name was changed to AGS Transact Technologies Limited on 20 July, 2010. The Company is in the business of supplying, installing and managing technology-based payment solutions, automation products and providing related services to its customers in Banking, Petroleum, Colour and Retail sectors. The Company also provides complete ATM Outsourcing, Intelligent Cash Deposit (ICD), ATM Managed Services, Digital payment services which includes toll and transit solutions, services through point of sale (POS) machine, transaction switching and processing services to various banks, financial institutions and other companies. The Companys customers include SBI, Axis Bank, Dena Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank, ICICI Bank, Future Group, Carrefour, Asian Paints, Berger Paints, L&T, HPCL, amongst others. In 2004, the Company commenced banking automation solutions in India; it commenced ATM outsourcing & managed services in 2009; in 2016, it commenced ATM manufacturing at Daman; it expanded offerings into digital payments by enhancing digital payment platform and Software-as-a-Service capabilities in 2014.The Company introduced AGS QR Cash, Indias first QR-based cash withdrawal feature on ATMs and pioneered Integrated
Read More
The AGS Transact Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is ₹859.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is 0 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AGS Transact Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is ₹62.51 and ₹126.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -24.79%, 1 Year at -25.68%, 6 Month at -14.20%, 3 Month at -28.06% and 1 Month at -15.64%.
