Summary

AGS Transact Technologies Limited was incorporated on 11 December, 2002 as AGS Infotech Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to AGS Transact Technologies Private Limited on 03 June, 2010. The Company was then converted into a Public Limited and its name was changed to AGS Transact Technologies Limited on 20 July, 2010. The Company is in the business of supplying, installing and managing technology-based payment solutions, automation products and providing related services to its customers in Banking, Petroleum, Colour and Retail sectors. The Company also provides complete ATM Outsourcing, Intelligent Cash Deposit (ICD), ATM Managed Services, Digital payment services which includes toll and transit solutions, services through point of sale (POS) machine, transaction switching and processing services to various banks, financial institutions and other companies. The Companys customers include SBI, Axis Bank, Dena Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank, ICICI Bank, Future Group, Carrefour, Asian Paints, Berger Paints, L&T, HPCL, amongst others. In 2004, the Company commenced banking automation solutions in India; it commenced ATM outsourcing & managed services in 2009; in 2016, it commenced ATM manufacturing at Daman; it expanded offerings into digital payments by enhancing digital payment platform and Software-as-a-Service capabilities in 2014.The Company introduced AGS QR Cash, Indias first QR-based cash withdrawal feature on ATMs and pioneered Integrated

