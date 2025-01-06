AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

iifl-logo-icon 1
63.6
(-7.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

AGS Transact FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-81.45

101.1

124.41

Depreciation

-187.06

-197.19

-193.55

Tax paid

-7.17

-31.02

-34.52

Working capital

-531.11

874.13

Other operating items

Operating

-806.8

747.02

Capital expenditure

24.78

355.16

Free cash flow

-782.02

1,102.18

Equity raised

1,038.07

886.3

Investing

-9.6

9.8

Financing

582.23

1,002.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

828.68

3,000.7

