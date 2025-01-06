AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-81.45
101.1
124.41
Depreciation
-187.06
-197.19
-193.55
Tax paid
-7.17
-31.02
-34.52
Working capital
-531.11
874.13
Other operating items
Operating
-806.8
747.02
Capital expenditure
24.78
355.16
Free cash flow
-782.02
1,102.18
Equity raised
1,038.07
886.3
Investing
-9.6
9.8
Financing
582.23
1,002.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
828.68
3,000.7
