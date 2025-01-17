iifl-logo-icon 1
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

63.5
(5.82%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.73

Op profit growth

-6.3

EBIT growth

-15.05

Net profit growth

-250.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.19

24.93

EBIT margin

10.4

12.34

Net profit margin

-4.65

3.11

RoCE

9.76

RoNW

-3.96

RoA

-1.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.86

4.62

Dividend per share

0

1

Cash EPS

-27.82

-17.27

Book value per share

40.09

47.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

-14.57

P/CEPS

-3.59

P/B

2.49

EV/EBIDTA

5.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

24.15

-32.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

144.73

Inventory days

14.1

Creditor days

-109.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.73

-1.63

Net debt / equity

2.12

1.66

Net debt / op. profit

2.49

2.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.86

-14.95

Employee costs

-15.01

-15.75

Other costs

-48.92

-44.35

