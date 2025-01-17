Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.73
Op profit growth
-6.3
EBIT growth
-15.05
Net profit growth
-250.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.19
24.93
EBIT margin
10.4
12.34
Net profit margin
-4.65
3.11
RoCE
9.76
RoNW
-3.96
RoA
-1.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.86
4.62
Dividend per share
0
1
Cash EPS
-27.82
-17.27
Book value per share
40.09
47.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
-14.57
P/CEPS
-3.59
P/B
2.49
EV/EBIDTA
5.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
24.15
-32.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
144.73
Inventory days
14.1
Creditor days
-109.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.73
-1.63
Net debt / equity
2.12
1.66
Net debt / op. profit
2.49
2.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.86
-14.95
Employee costs
-15.01
-15.75
Other costs
-48.92
-44.35
