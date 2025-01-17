Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,338.35
|142.88
|13,836.64
|25.72
|0.08
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
729.85
|19.63
|1,175.49
|16.8
|1.22
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
63.12
|0
|769.44
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
374.7
|0
|690.62
|-1.32
|0.27
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.05
|0
|491.51
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.