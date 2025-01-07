Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1,317.01
1,373.1
1,457.61
yoy growth (%)
-4.08
-5.79
Raw materials
-227.34
-260.95
-269.14
As % of sales
17.26
19
18.46
Employee costs
-139.18
-136.52
-134.31
As % of sales
10.56
9.94
9.21
Other costs
-628.89
-597.36
-649.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.75
43.5
44.55
Operating profit
321.58
378.27
404.71
OPM
24.41
27.54
27.76
Depreciation
-187.06
-197.19
-193.55
Interest expense
-230.98
-113.95
-111.1
Other income
15.01
33.98
24.36
Profit before tax
-81.45
101.1
124.41
Taxes
-7.17
-31.02
-34.52
Tax rate
8.8
-30.68
-27.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-88.62
70.08
89.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-88.62
70.08
89.89
yoy growth (%)
-226.44
-22.03
NPM
-6.72
5.1
6.16
