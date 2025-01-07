iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

63.83
(0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:49:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1,317.01

1,373.1

1,457.61

yoy growth (%)

-4.08

-5.79

Raw materials

-227.34

-260.95

-269.14

As % of sales

17.26

19

18.46

Employee costs

-139.18

-136.52

-134.31

As % of sales

10.56

9.94

9.21

Other costs

-628.89

-597.36

-649.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.75

43.5

44.55

Operating profit

321.58

378.27

404.71

OPM

24.41

27.54

27.76

Depreciation

-187.06

-197.19

-193.55

Interest expense

-230.98

-113.95

-111.1

Other income

15.01

33.98

24.36

Profit before tax

-81.45

101.1

124.41

Taxes

-7.17

-31.02

-34.52

Tax rate

8.8

-30.68

-27.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-88.62

70.08

89.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-88.62

70.08

89.89

yoy growth (%)

-226.44

-22.03

NPM

-6.72

5.1

6.16

AGS Transact : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.