|Dec-2024
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Aug-2024
|Jun-2024
Promoter
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
63.97%
60.85%
65.05%
65.53%
65.53%
Total Promoter
Institutions
3.86%
4.2%
3.77%
4.63%
4.61%
Non-Institutions
31.86%
34.65%
30.33%
29.56%
29.55%
Total Non-Promoter
35.73%
38.86%
34.1%
34.19%
34.16%
Custodian
0.28%
0.27%
0.83%
0.27%
0.3%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
