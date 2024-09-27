|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Notice Of 21St Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 27 September 2024 Summary of the proceedings of the 21st Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 27 September 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.