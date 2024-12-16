|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve evaluation of various options for monetizing the Companys existing stake in any of its wholly-owned direct Subsidiaries i.e. Securevalue India Limited India Transact Services Limited or Global Transact Services Pte. Ltd.
|Board Meeting
|31 Oct 2024
|27 Oct 2024
|AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Allotment of 20109100 convertible warrants
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising process Issuance of Convertible Warrants on preferential issue basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (Financial Results); and 2. To discuss and evaluate various options for fund raising by the Company through the issue of specified securities. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Outcome of Board meeting dated 29 May 2024 is enclosed Reappointments (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|Scheme of Arrangement between AGS Transact Technologies Limited and India Transact Services Limited
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board meeting - 1)Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2) Amendments to the AGS Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 (i.e. ESOS 2015) to among others, increase the option pool available for grants by 30,00,000 options 3)Re-appointment of Mr. Stanley Johnson Panacherry (DIN: 08914900) as an Executive Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. June 9, 2024 for a period of 3 years; 4)Re-appointment of Mr. Vinayak R. Goyal (DIN: 09199173) as an Executive Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. June 9, 2024 for a period of 3 years Approval of results Re-appointment of Executive Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
