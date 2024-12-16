iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

58.91
(-2.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

AGS Transact CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve evaluation of various options for monetizing the Companys existing stake in any of its wholly-owned direct Subsidiaries i.e. Securevalue India Limited India Transact Services Limited or Global Transact Services Pte. Ltd.
Board Meeting31 Oct 202427 Oct 2024
AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Allotment of 20109100 convertible warrants
Board Meeting23 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jun 202412 Jun 2024
AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising process Issuance of Convertible Warrants on preferential issue basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (Financial Results); and 2. To discuss and evaluate various options for fund raising by the Company through the issue of specified securities. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Outcome of Board meeting dated 29 May 2024 is enclosed Reappointments (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Scheme of Arrangement between AGS Transact Technologies Limited and India Transact Services Limited
Board Meeting7 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board meeting - 1)Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2) Amendments to the AGS Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 (i.e. ESOS 2015) to among others, increase the option pool available for grants by 30,00,000 options 3)Re-appointment of Mr. Stanley Johnson Panacherry (DIN: 08914900) as an Executive Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. June 9, 2024 for a period of 3 years; 4)Re-appointment of Mr. Vinayak R. Goyal (DIN: 09199173) as an Executive Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. June 9, 2024 for a period of 3 years Approval of results Re-appointment of Executive Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

AGS Transact: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.