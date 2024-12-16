Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve evaluation of various options for monetizing the Companys existing stake in any of its wholly-owned direct Subsidiaries i.e. Securevalue India Limited India Transact Services Limited or Global Transact Services Pte. Ltd.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2024)

Allotment of 20109100 convertible warrants

AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)

AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising process Issuance of Convertible Warrants on preferential issue basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)

AGS Transact Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (Financial Results); and 2. To discuss and evaluate various options for fund raising by the Company through the issue of specified securities. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Outcome of Board meeting dated 29 May 2024 is enclosed Reappointments (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Scheme of Arrangement between AGS Transact Technologies Limited and India Transact Services Limited

