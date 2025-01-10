Aimco Pesticides Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.58
9.58
9.58
9.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.31
36.32
40.39
30.84
Net Worth
34.89
45.9
49.97
40.42
Minority Interest
Debt
19.35
13.72
0.09
11.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.45
0.92
0.7
Total Liabilities
54.29
60.07
50.98
52.21
Fixed Assets
29.44
30.08
27.37
25.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
4.13
0.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.72
0.75
0.56
0.79
Networking Capital
17.3
27.6
14.73
21.99
Inventories
52.3
77.64
77.82
61.23
Inventory Days
127.23
Sundry Debtors
46.52
24.6
40.92
25.77
Debtor Days
53.54
Other Current Assets
13.68
10.96
12
15.98
Sundry Creditors
-84.68
-77.23
-109.01
-72.2
Creditor Days
150.02
Other Current Liabilities
-10.52
-8.37
-7
-8.78
Cash
3.73
1.55
4.2
3.93
Total Assets
54.29
60.08
50.99
52.2
