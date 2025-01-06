Aimco Pesticides Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.36
8.07
7.99
11.79
Depreciation
-2.19
-2.66
-0.98
-0.6
Tax paid
-1.09
-2.59
-2.93
-0.32
Working capital
-0.08
14.49
12.24
-1.68
Other operating items
Operating
-0.01
17.3
16.32
9.19
Capital expenditure
2.18
8.81
7.99
-8.76
Free cash flow
2.16
26.11
24.31
0.43
Equity raised
57.07
42.51
24.96
-3.13
Investing
0.02
0.05
0.05
0
Financing
1.71
9.38
0
-0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0.95
0
Net in cash
60.97
78.06
50.28
-2.72
