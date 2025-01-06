iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aimco Pesticides Ltd Cash Flow Statement

94.01
(-1.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aimco Pesticides Ltd

Aimco Pesticides FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.36

8.07

7.99

11.79

Depreciation

-2.19

-2.66

-0.98

-0.6

Tax paid

-1.09

-2.59

-2.93

-0.32

Working capital

-0.08

14.49

12.24

-1.68

Other operating items

Operating

-0.01

17.3

16.32

9.19

Capital expenditure

2.18

8.81

7.99

-8.76

Free cash flow

2.16

26.11

24.31

0.43

Equity raised

57.07

42.51

24.96

-3.13

Investing

0.02

0.05

0.05

0

Financing

1.71

9.38

0

-0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0.95

0

Net in cash

60.97

78.06

50.28

-2.72

Aimco Pesticides : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aimco Pesticides Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.