Aimco Pesticides Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

94
(-0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:36:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aimco Pesticides Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

175.65

184.11

109.2

99.25

yoy growth (%)

-4.59

68.6

10.02

2.91

Raw materials

-139.85

-143.13

-81.23

-70.06

As % of sales

79.62

77.74

74.38

70.58

Employee costs

-9.25

-9.94

-6.96

-4.79

As % of sales

5.27

5.39

6.37

4.82

Other costs

-19.76

-22.06

-16.96

-13.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.25

11.98

15.53

13.8

Operating profit

6.77

8.97

4.05

10.7

OPM

3.85

4.87

3.7

10.78

Depreciation

-2.19

-2.66

-0.98

-0.6

Interest expense

-4.38

-1.99

-0.31

-0.25

Other income

3.18

3.75

5.23

1.94

Profit before tax

3.36

8.07

7.99

11.79

Taxes

-1.09

-2.59

-2.93

-0.32

Tax rate

-32.5

-32.09

-36.67

-2.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.27

5.48

5.06

11.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.27

5.48

5.06

11.47

yoy growth (%)

-58.51

8.33

-55.88

147.68

NPM

1.29

2.97

4.63

11.55

