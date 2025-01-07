Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
175.65
184.11
109.2
99.25
yoy growth (%)
-4.59
68.6
10.02
2.91
Raw materials
-139.85
-143.13
-81.23
-70.06
As % of sales
79.62
77.74
74.38
70.58
Employee costs
-9.25
-9.94
-6.96
-4.79
As % of sales
5.27
5.39
6.37
4.82
Other costs
-19.76
-22.06
-16.96
-13.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.25
11.98
15.53
13.8
Operating profit
6.77
8.97
4.05
10.7
OPM
3.85
4.87
3.7
10.78
Depreciation
-2.19
-2.66
-0.98
-0.6
Interest expense
-4.38
-1.99
-0.31
-0.25
Other income
3.18
3.75
5.23
1.94
Profit before tax
3.36
8.07
7.99
11.79
Taxes
-1.09
-2.59
-2.93
-0.32
Tax rate
-32.5
-32.09
-36.67
-2.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.27
5.48
5.06
11.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.27
5.48
5.06
11.47
yoy growth (%)
-58.51
8.33
-55.88
147.68
NPM
1.29
2.97
4.63
11.55
