Aimco Pesticides Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
170.53
164.68
235.12
129.61
152.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
170.53
164.68
235.12
129.61
152.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.97
0.61
2.04
3.74
Total Income
171.27
165.66
235.72
131.65
156.03
Total Expenditure
174.21
158.05
221.72
121
144.64
PBIDT
-2.93
7.6
14
10.65
11.39
Interest
2.12
0.82
1.24
3.65
1.17
PBDT
-5.05
6.78
12.76
7
10.21
Depreciation
3.18
3.2
1.9
1.64
1.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
1.01
2.66
1.34
2.52
Deferred Tax
-2.02
0.01
0.16
0.16
-0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.22
2.57
8.03
3.87
5.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.22
2.57
8.03
3.87
5.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.22
2.57
8.03
3.87
5.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.49
2.68
8.38
4.04
6.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.58
9.58
9.58
9.58
9.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.71
4.61
5.95
8.21
7.47
PBDTM(%)
-2.96
4.11
5.42
5.4
6.7
PATM(%)
-3.64
1.56
3.41
2.98
3.9
