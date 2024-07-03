iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aimco Pesticides Ltd Nine Monthly Results

96.02
(0.39%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

170.53

164.68

235.12

129.61

152.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

170.53

164.68

235.12

129.61

152.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.97

0.61

2.04

3.74

Total Income

171.27

165.66

235.72

131.65

156.03

Total Expenditure

174.21

158.05

221.72

121

144.64

PBIDT

-2.93

7.6

14

10.65

11.39

Interest

2.12

0.82

1.24

3.65

1.17

PBDT

-5.05

6.78

12.76

7

10.21

Depreciation

3.18

3.2

1.9

1.64

1.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

1.01

2.66

1.34

2.52

Deferred Tax

-2.02

0.01

0.16

0.16

-0.15

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.22

2.57

8.03

3.87

5.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.22

2.57

8.03

3.87

5.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.22

2.57

8.03

3.87

5.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.49

2.68

8.38

4.04

6.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.58

9.58

9.58

9.58

9.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.71

4.61

5.95

8.21

7.47

PBDTM(%)

-2.96

4.11

5.42

5.4

6.7

PATM(%)

-3.64

1.56

3.41

2.98

3.9

Aimco Pesticides: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aimco Pesticides Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.