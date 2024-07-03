Aimco Pesticides Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
55.08
39.35
36.68
44.13
80.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.08
39.35
36.68
44.13
80.48
Other Operating Income
0.24
0.43
0.06
0.06
0
Other Income
0.03
0.03
0.47
0.2
0.1
Total Income
55.36
39.8
37.21
44.39
80.58
Total Expenditure
55.03
40.14
40.69
44.78
77.18
PBIDT
0.33
-0.34
-3.48
-0.39
3.4
Interest
0.66
0.61
0.53
0.53
0.61
PBDT
-0.34
-0.95
-4
-0.91
2.79
Depreciation
1.07
1.08
1.09
1.09
1.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.35
-0.48
-1.26
-0.48
0.42
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.06
-1.55
-3.83
-1.53
1.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.06
-1.55
-3.83
-1.53
1.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.06
-1.55
-3.83
-1.53
1.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.1
-1.62
-4
-1.59
1.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.58
9.58
9.58
9.58
9.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.59
-0.86
-9.48
-0.88
4.22
PBDTM(%)
-0.61
-2.41
-10.9
-2.06
3.46
PATM(%)
-1.92
-3.93
-10.44
-3.46
1.61
