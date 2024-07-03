iifl-logo-icon 1
Aimco Pesticides Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

55.08

39.35

36.68

44.13

80.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.08

39.35

36.68

44.13

80.48

Other Operating Income

0.24

0.43

0.06

0.06

0

Other Income

0.03

0.03

0.47

0.2

0.1

Total Income

55.36

39.8

37.21

44.39

80.58

Total Expenditure

55.03

40.14

40.69

44.78

77.18

PBIDT

0.33

-0.34

-3.48

-0.39

3.4

Interest

0.66

0.61

0.53

0.53

0.61

PBDT

-0.34

-0.95

-4

-0.91

2.79

Depreciation

1.07

1.08

1.09

1.09

1.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.35

-0.48

-1.26

-0.48

0.42

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.06

-1.55

-3.83

-1.53

1.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.06

-1.55

-3.83

-1.53

1.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.06

-1.55

-3.83

-1.53

1.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.1

-1.62

-4

-1.59

1.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.58

9.58

9.58

9.58

9.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.59

-0.86

-9.48

-0.88

4.22

PBDTM(%)

-0.61

-2.41

-10.9

-2.06

3.46

PATM(%)

-1.92

-3.93

-10.44

-3.46

1.61

