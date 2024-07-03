Summary

Aimco Pesticides Ltd, promoted by P P Dave and J P Dave in August, 1987 is engaged in the field of Agro chemical manufacturing and is a major player in Insecticides, Fungicides and Herbicides, in India & across the world. Aimco is one of the leaders in Chlorpyrifos, Triclopyr, Bifenthrin & its formulations. Its manufacturing plant is located at Khed, in the Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra.For manufacturing Chlorpyriphos(CPP) technical grade the company set up a plant with 900 tpa capacity with 100% indigenous technology and machinery part funded by the proceeds from the public issue made in Dec 1992. This plant is flexible for switchover to other pesticides like DDVP and Glyphosate with minor modifications. This plant went on stream in Oct 1993 after innumerable delays. Further the company also has a 130 tpa plant to manufacture hydroquinone, an input substitute photographic chemicals.APL amalgamated Savitri Pesticidees & Agrochem Ltd with itself and merged Vayaz Indian Pesticides Private Ltd with itself effective on April 1, 1995. Savitri Pesticides & Agrochem had earlier taken over teh running buisness of M/s All India Medical Corp, a partnership firm, effective from April 1, 1994.The company started production of Imidacloprid(worlds largest selling latest generation insecticide) and the same was launched in India in FY 2002-03. The Company place its emphasis on the production of technical grade agrochemicals, also known as Technicals, spanning various categories encompas

