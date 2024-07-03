iifl-logo-icon 1
Aimco Pesticides Ltd Share Price

94.01
(-1.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open95.5
  • Day's High95.5
  • 52 Wk High139.5
  • Prev. Close95.25
  • Day's Low93.1
  • 52 Wk Low 89
  • Turnover (lac)2.57
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aimco Pesticides Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

95.5

Prev. Close

95.25

Turnover(Lac.)

2.57

Day's High

95.5

Day's Low

93.1

52 Week's High

139.5

52 Week's Low

89

Book Value

33.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aimco Pesticides Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

Aimco Pesticides Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aimco Pesticides Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 46.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aimco Pesticides Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.58

9.58

9.58

9.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.31

36.32

40.39

30.84

Net Worth

34.89

45.9

49.97

40.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

175.65

184.11

109.2

99.25

yoy growth (%)

-4.59

68.6

10.02

2.91

Raw materials

-139.85

-143.13

-81.23

-70.06

As % of sales

79.62

77.74

74.38

70.58

Employee costs

-9.25

-9.94

-6.96

-4.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.36

8.07

7.99

11.79

Depreciation

-2.19

-2.66

-0.98

-0.6

Tax paid

-1.09

-2.59

-2.93

-0.32

Working capital

-0.08

14.49

12.24

-1.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.59

68.6

10.02

2.91

Op profit growth

-24.57

121.66

-62.14

152.46

EBIT growth

-22.94

21.3

-31.06

167.28

Net profit growth

-58.51

8.33

-55.88

147.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

207.22

206.19

311.99

175.69

185.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

207.22

206.19

311.99

175.69

185.24

Other Operating Income

0.19

0.48

0

0

0

Other Income

1.08

0.63

0.84

3.05

3.75

Aimco Pesticides Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,666.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.65

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

537.25

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,628.8

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.4

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aimco Pesticides Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Pradeep P Dave

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ashit P Dave

Managing Director

Samir P Dave

Independent Director

Ramgopal Kaja

Whole Time Director

Elizabeth Shrivastava

Chairman & Independent Directo

Dushyant D Patel

Independent Director

Mayur Amin

Independent Director

Suresh Bhatt

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reema Manoj Vara

Independent Director

Ashok Kundanmal Jain

Independent Director

Jagat Harish Shah

Independent Director

Jignesh Anantrai Nagodra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aimco Pesticides Ltd

Summary

Aimco Pesticides Ltd, promoted by P P Dave and J P Dave in August, 1987 is engaged in the field of Agro chemical manufacturing and is a major player in Insecticides, Fungicides and Herbicides, in India & across the world. Aimco is one of the leaders in Chlorpyrifos, Triclopyr, Bifenthrin & its formulations. Its manufacturing plant is located at Khed, in the Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra.For manufacturing Chlorpyriphos(CPP) technical grade the company set up a plant with 900 tpa capacity with 100% indigenous technology and machinery part funded by the proceeds from the public issue made in Dec 1992. This plant is flexible for switchover to other pesticides like DDVP and Glyphosate with minor modifications. This plant went on stream in Oct 1993 after innumerable delays. Further the company also has a 130 tpa plant to manufacture hydroquinone, an input substitute photographic chemicals.APL amalgamated Savitri Pesticidees & Agrochem Ltd with itself and merged Vayaz Indian Pesticides Private Ltd with itself effective on April 1, 1995. Savitri Pesticides & Agrochem had earlier taken over teh running buisness of M/s All India Medical Corp, a partnership firm, effective from April 1, 1994.The company started production of Imidacloprid(worlds largest selling latest generation insecticide) and the same was launched in India in FY 2002-03. The Company place its emphasis on the production of technical grade agrochemicals, also known as Technicals, spanning various categories encompas
Company FAQs

What is the Aimco Pesticides Ltd share price today?

The Aimco Pesticides Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aimco Pesticides Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aimco Pesticides Ltd is ₹90.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aimco Pesticides Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aimco Pesticides Ltd is 0 and 2.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aimco Pesticides Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aimco Pesticides Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aimco Pesticides Ltd is ₹89 and ₹139.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aimco Pesticides Ltd?

Aimco Pesticides Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.23%, 3 Years at -13.05%, 1 Year at -27.23%, 6 Month at -9.59%, 3 Month at -4.52% and 1 Month at -0.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aimco Pesticides Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aimco Pesticides Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.50 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 46.43 %

