SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹95.5
Prev. Close₹95.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.57
Day's High₹95.5
Day's Low₹93.1
52 Week's High₹139.5
52 Week's Low₹89
Book Value₹33.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.58
9.58
9.58
9.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.31
36.32
40.39
30.84
Net Worth
34.89
45.9
49.97
40.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
175.65
184.11
109.2
99.25
yoy growth (%)
-4.59
68.6
10.02
2.91
Raw materials
-139.85
-143.13
-81.23
-70.06
As % of sales
79.62
77.74
74.38
70.58
Employee costs
-9.25
-9.94
-6.96
-4.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.36
8.07
7.99
11.79
Depreciation
-2.19
-2.66
-0.98
-0.6
Tax paid
-1.09
-2.59
-2.93
-0.32
Working capital
-0.08
14.49
12.24
-1.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.59
68.6
10.02
2.91
Op profit growth
-24.57
121.66
-62.14
152.46
EBIT growth
-22.94
21.3
-31.06
167.28
Net profit growth
-58.51
8.33
-55.88
147.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
207.22
206.19
311.99
175.69
185.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
207.22
206.19
311.99
175.69
185.24
Other Operating Income
0.19
0.48
0
0
0
Other Income
1.08
0.63
0.84
3.05
3.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,666.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.65
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
537.25
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,628.8
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.4
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Pradeep P Dave
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ashit P Dave
Managing Director
Samir P Dave
Independent Director
Ramgopal Kaja
Whole Time Director
Elizabeth Shrivastava
Chairman & Independent Directo
Dushyant D Patel
Independent Director
Mayur Amin
Independent Director
Suresh Bhatt
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reema Manoj Vara
Independent Director
Ashok Kundanmal Jain
Independent Director
Jagat Harish Shah
Independent Director
Jignesh Anantrai Nagodra
Reports by Aimco Pesticides Ltd
Summary
Aimco Pesticides Ltd, promoted by P P Dave and J P Dave in August, 1987 is engaged in the field of Agro chemical manufacturing and is a major player in Insecticides, Fungicides and Herbicides, in India & across the world. Aimco is one of the leaders in Chlorpyrifos, Triclopyr, Bifenthrin & its formulations. Its manufacturing plant is located at Khed, in the Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra.For manufacturing Chlorpyriphos(CPP) technical grade the company set up a plant with 900 tpa capacity with 100% indigenous technology and machinery part funded by the proceeds from the public issue made in Dec 1992. This plant is flexible for switchover to other pesticides like DDVP and Glyphosate with minor modifications. This plant went on stream in Oct 1993 after innumerable delays. Further the company also has a 130 tpa plant to manufacture hydroquinone, an input substitute photographic chemicals.APL amalgamated Savitri Pesticidees & Agrochem Ltd with itself and merged Vayaz Indian Pesticides Private Ltd with itself effective on April 1, 1995. Savitri Pesticides & Agrochem had earlier taken over teh running buisness of M/s All India Medical Corp, a partnership firm, effective from April 1, 1994.The company started production of Imidacloprid(worlds largest selling latest generation insecticide) and the same was launched in India in FY 2002-03. The Company place its emphasis on the production of technical grade agrochemicals, also known as Technicals, spanning various categories encompas
Read More
The Aimco Pesticides Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aimco Pesticides Ltd is ₹90.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aimco Pesticides Ltd is 0 and 2.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aimco Pesticides Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aimco Pesticides Ltd is ₹89 and ₹139.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aimco Pesticides Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.23%, 3 Years at -13.05%, 1 Year at -27.23%, 6 Month at -9.59%, 3 Month at -4.52% and 1 Month at -0.30%.
