|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Update on further investment in Aimco Ecoscience Limited (wholly owned subsidiary).
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|23 Dec 2024
|Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report Corporate Governance Report & Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024; 2. The day date time venue and the Notice for 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and fixing Book closure for the same; 3. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated August 13, 2024 This is to inform that the Company in its Board Meeting dated August 13, 2024 has reappointed Directors as per attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 of the Financial Year 2023-24 with the Auditors Report pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-24 pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.