Aimco Pesticides Ltd Board Meeting

106
(0.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:00 AM

Aimco Pesticides CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202431 Dec 2024
Update on further investment in Aimco Ecoscience Limited (wholly owned subsidiary).
Board Meeting23 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report Corporate Governance Report & Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024; 2. The day date time venue and the Notice for 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and fixing Book closure for the same; 3. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated August 13, 2024 This is to inform that the Company in its Board Meeting dated August 13, 2024 has reappointed Directors as per attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 of the Financial Year 2023-24 with the Auditors Report pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-24 pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

