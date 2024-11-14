Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Update on further investment in Aimco Ecoscience Limited (wholly owned subsidiary).

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report Corporate Governance Report & Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024; 2. The day date time venue and the Notice for 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and fixing Book closure for the same; 3. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated August 13, 2024 This is to inform that the Company in its Board Meeting dated August 13, 2024 has reappointed Directors as per attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 of the Financial Year 2023-24 with the Auditors Report pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024