AGM 26/09/2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated August 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024) Proceedings of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) Disclosure of voting results of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 26, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)