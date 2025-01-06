iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.51
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajel Ltd

Ajel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.31

-0.35

-0.19

0.06

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.05

-0.08

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

3.06

-1.06

-4.52

Other operating items

Operating

-0.44

2.61

-1.31

-4.54

Capital expenditure

-0.75

0.04

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.19

2.66

-1.31

-4.54

Equity raised

5.08

3.36

1.7

1.57

Investing

0.34

0.47

0

0

Financing

4.19

4.37

4.76

4.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.41

10.87

5.15

1.69

