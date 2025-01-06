Ajel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.31
-0.35
-0.19
0.06
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.05
-0.08
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
3.06
-1.06
-4.52
Other operating items
Operating
-0.44
2.61
-1.31
-4.54
Capital expenditure
-0.75
0.04
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.19
2.66
-1.31
-4.54
Equity raised
5.08
3.36
1.7
1.57
Investing
0.34
0.47
0
0
Financing
4.19
4.37
4.76
4.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.41
10.87
5.15
1.69
