SectorIT - Software
Open₹16.51
Prev. Close₹17.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.85
Day's High₹16.51
Day's Low₹16.51
52 Week's High₹28.59
52 Week's Low₹12
Book Value₹10.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.04
2.78
2.41
2.37
Net Worth
14.69
14.43
14.06
14.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.94
2.37
3.69
6.43
yoy growth (%)
-18.08
-35.84
-42.48
3.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.75
-2.21
-3.4
-5.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.31
-0.35
-0.19
0.06
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.05
-0.08
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
3.06
-1.06
-4.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.08
-35.84
-42.48
3.79
Op profit growth
-12.9
83.48
-269.62
-81.1
EBIT growth
-9.45
83.67
-405.49
-74.55
Net profit growth
-10.5
73.2
-411.29
-63.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13.63
8.14
4.15
3.47
4.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.63
8.14
4.15
3.47
4.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.95
0.16
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Srinivasa Reddy Arikatla
Whole Time Director & CFO
Harshana Antharaji
Independent Director
Sirangivi
Independent Director
Narendra Parupalli
Additional Director
Ashrith Reddy Gireddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rishabh Dev Chauhan
Director
Venkata Stayanarayana Reddy Chintakuntla
Additional Director
Sesha Chary Phaniharam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ajel Ltd
Summary
Ajel Ltd was formerly established in the name of Ajel Infotech Limited in 1994 and later on, the Company name was changed to Ajel Limited in November 2010. The Company is a leading provider of next-generation Cloud Computing, Infrastructure management, networking, enterprise IT solutions, Application Development & management and Professional Consulting Services. It offers consulting services, such as strategy and planning, business process analysis and re-engineering, architecture and implementation, and business process monitoring; application development and management, legacy systems and migration, and application integration services; and Web application development, e-commerce, portals and content management, and e-learning services. Apart from this, the Company provides information management services comprising business intelligence and performance management, storage solutions, and information security; outsourcing services, such as remote administration, application outsourcing, and offshore center services; mobility solutions; and professional services. In addition, it offers Dynamic Enterprise Management (DEM), an IT consulting business management solution that comprises DEM Suite 2.0 CRM, a Web-based groupware/CRM suite for sales force and marketing automation, and job order management; DEM Suite 2.0 Consultant Resource Management application to automate the business processes of IT professional services organizations, employment agencies, and HR departments; Pro
Read More
The Ajel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajel Ltd is ₹19.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ajel Ltd is 0 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajel Ltd is ₹12 and ₹28.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ajel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.38%, 3 Years at 0.74%, 1 Year at 6.37%, 6 Month at -1.53%, 3 Month at -1.19% and 1 Month at 26.88%.
