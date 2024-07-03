iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajel Ltd Share Price

16.51
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.51
  • Day's High16.51
  • 52 Wk High28.59
  • Prev. Close17.37
  • Day's Low16.51
  • 52 Wk Low 12
  • Turnover (lac)0.85
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ajel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

16.51

Prev. Close

17.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0.85

Day's High

16.51

Day's Low

16.51

52 Week's High

28.59

52 Week's Low

12

Book Value

10.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ajel Ltd Corporate Action

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2023

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ajel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Ajel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.75%

Foreign: 8.75%

Indian: 41.30%

Non-Promoter- 49.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ajel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.04

2.78

2.41

2.37

Net Worth

14.69

14.43

14.06

14.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.94

2.37

3.69

6.43

yoy growth (%)

-18.08

-35.84

-42.48

3.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.75

-2.21

-3.4

-5.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.31

-0.35

-0.19

0.06

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.05

-0.08

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

3.06

-1.06

-4.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.08

-35.84

-42.48

3.79

Op profit growth

-12.9

83.48

-269.62

-81.1

EBIT growth

-9.45

83.67

-405.49

-74.55

Net profit growth

-10.5

73.2

-411.29

-63.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13.63

8.14

4.15

3.47

4.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.63

8.14

4.15

3.47

4.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.95

0.16

0

0

View Annually Results

Ajel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ajel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Srinivasa Reddy Arikatla

Whole Time Director & CFO

Harshana Antharaji

Independent Director

Sirangivi

Independent Director

Narendra Parupalli

Additional Director

Ashrith Reddy Gireddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rishabh Dev Chauhan

Director

Venkata Stayanarayana Reddy Chintakuntla

Additional Director

Sesha Chary Phaniharam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ajel Ltd

Summary

Ajel Ltd was formerly established in the name of Ajel Infotech Limited in 1994 and later on, the Company name was changed to Ajel Limited in November 2010. The Company is a leading provider of next-generation Cloud Computing, Infrastructure management, networking, enterprise IT solutions, Application Development & management and Professional Consulting Services. It offers consulting services, such as strategy and planning, business process analysis and re-engineering, architecture and implementation, and business process monitoring; application development and management, legacy systems and migration, and application integration services; and Web application development, e-commerce, portals and content management, and e-learning services. Apart from this, the Company provides information management services comprising business intelligence and performance management, storage solutions, and information security; outsourcing services, such as remote administration, application outsourcing, and offshore center services; mobility solutions; and professional services. In addition, it offers Dynamic Enterprise Management (DEM), an IT consulting business management solution that comprises DEM Suite 2.0 CRM, a Web-based groupware/CRM suite for sales force and marketing automation, and job order management; DEM Suite 2.0 Consultant Resource Management application to automate the business processes of IT professional services organizations, employment agencies, and HR departments; Pro
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ajel Ltd share price today?

The Ajel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ajel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajel Ltd is ₹19.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ajel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ajel Ltd is 0 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ajel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajel Ltd is ₹12 and ₹28.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ajel Ltd?

Ajel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.38%, 3 Years at 0.74%, 1 Year at 6.37%, 6 Month at -1.53%, 3 Month at -1.19% and 1 Month at 26.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ajel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ajel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.95 %

