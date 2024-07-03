Summary

Ajel Ltd was formerly established in the name of Ajel Infotech Limited in 1994 and later on, the Company name was changed to Ajel Limited in November 2010. The Company is a leading provider of next-generation Cloud Computing, Infrastructure management, networking, enterprise IT solutions, Application Development & management and Professional Consulting Services. It offers consulting services, such as strategy and planning, business process analysis and re-engineering, architecture and implementation, and business process monitoring; application development and management, legacy systems and migration, and application integration services; and Web application development, e-commerce, portals and content management, and e-learning services. Apart from this, the Company provides information management services comprising business intelligence and performance management, storage solutions, and information security; outsourcing services, such as remote administration, application outsourcing, and offshore center services; mobility solutions; and professional services. In addition, it offers Dynamic Enterprise Management (DEM), an IT consulting business management solution that comprises DEM Suite 2.0 CRM, a Web-based groupware/CRM suite for sales force and marketing automation, and job order management; DEM Suite 2.0 Consultant Resource Management application to automate the business processes of IT professional services organizations, employment agencies, and HR departments; Pro

