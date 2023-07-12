With reference to the subject cited above, this is to inform the Exchange that at the Board meeting of M/s. Ajel Limited held on Monday, the 10th day of July, 2023 Commenced at 4.00 P.M. and concluded at 6.30 P.M. at the corporate office of the company, duly considered and approved by the Board: 1. Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Friday, 4th day of August, 2023. The venue of the AGM shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company. 2. Approval of the Directors report for the year ended 31st March 2023 along with Annexures thereto. 3. Appointment of Mr. N.V.S.S. Suryanarayana, Rao Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for evaluating the voting process for 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Any other matter, if required with the permission of the chair we hereby inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Ajel Limited (the Company) will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 04:00 p.m. (IST). We are enclosing herewith an copy of the Annual Report which is being dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company through email. we hereby inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Ajel Limited (the Company) will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 04:00 p.m. (IST). We are enclosing herewith an copy of the Annual Report which is being dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company through email. The 29th AGM of Ajel Ltd will be held on Friday, 4th August, 2023 at 4:00 Pm through Video Conferencing/ other Audio Video means to transact the business set out in the Notice of the meeting as enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2023) The outcome of 29th AGM of the members of Ajel limited was held on 04.08.2023 at 04.00 P.M. through Video conference/other audio visual means and ended on 04.20 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.08.2023) Scrutinizers report on remote evoting and venue voting facility provided to the shareholders at the 29th AGM of Ajel Limited held on 04th August 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2023)