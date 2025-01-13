Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.34
-36.59
-55.42
-25.31
Op profit growth
-38.02
315.54
-167.83
-83.6
EBIT growth
-29.13
-51.8
21.9
8,782.58
Net profit growth
-5.79
-52.12
20.96
543.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-5.9
-7.78
-1.18
0.78
EBIT margin
-8.92
-10.28
-13.52
-4.94
Net profit margin
-12.35
-10.7
-14.18
-5.22
RoCE
-1.62
-2.11
-3.92
-3.03
RoNW
-0.8
-0.75
-1.38
-1.08
RoA
-0.56
-0.55
-1.02
-0.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.37
-0.39
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.45
-0.48
-1.52
-1.47
Book value per share
11.42
11.5
14.34
15.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
-9.75
-8.79
0
0
P/CEPS
-7.87
-7.11
-3.36
-3.2
P/B
0.31
0.29
0.35
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
-44.58
-25.36
-132
58.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5
-2.95
0.38
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
485.51
253.99
37.26
161.39
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-19.84
-11.94
-4.3
-8.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
26.97
14.54
22.36
17.58
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.32
0.27
0.29
Net debt / op. profit
-24.07
-13.28
-56.84
44.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-93.18
-97.52
-94.09
-92.76
Other costs
-12.72
-10.26
-7.09
-6.45
