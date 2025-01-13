iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajel Ltd Key Ratios

15.69
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.34

-36.59

-55.42

-25.31

Op profit growth

-38.02

315.54

-167.83

-83.6

EBIT growth

-29.13

-51.8

21.9

8,782.58

Net profit growth

-5.79

-52.12

20.96

543.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-5.9

-7.78

-1.18

0.78

EBIT margin

-8.92

-10.28

-13.52

-4.94

Net profit margin

-12.35

-10.7

-14.18

-5.22

RoCE

-1.62

-2.11

-3.92

-3.03

RoNW

-0.8

-0.75

-1.38

-1.08

RoA

-0.56

-0.55

-1.02

-0.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.37

-0.39

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.45

-0.48

-1.52

-1.47

Book value per share

11.42

11.5

14.34

15.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

-9.75

-8.79

0

0

P/CEPS

-7.87

-7.11

-3.36

-3.2

P/B

0.31

0.29

0.35

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

-44.58

-25.36

-132

58.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-5

-2.95

0.38

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

485.51

253.99

37.26

161.39

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-19.84

-11.94

-4.3

-8.18

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

26.97

14.54

22.36

17.58

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.32

0.27

0.29

Net debt / op. profit

-24.07

-13.28

-56.84

44.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-93.18

-97.52

-94.09

-92.76

Other costs

-12.72

-10.26

-7.09

-6.45

