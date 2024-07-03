Ajel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10.37
4.49
3.02
2.44
3.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.37
4.49
3.02
2.44
3.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
0
Total Income
10.38
4.49
3.02
2.44
3.35
Total Expenditure
11.72
4.49
2.93
2.6
3.35
PBIDT
-1.34
0
0.09
-0.16
0.01
Interest
0.24
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.02
PBDT
-1.58
-0.02
0.07
-0.17
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.58
-0.02
0.07
-0.17
-0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.58
-0.02
0.07
-0.17
-0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.58
-0.02
0.07
-0.17
-0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.35
-0.02
0.06
-0.14
-0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-12.92
0
2.98
-6.55
0.29
PBDTM(%)
-15.23
-0.44
2.31
-6.96
-0.59
PATM(%)
-15.23
-0.44
2.31
-6.96
-0.59
