Ajel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16.51
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

10.37

4.49

3.02

2.44

3.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.37

4.49

3.02

2.44

3.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

0

Total Income

10.38

4.49

3.02

2.44

3.35

Total Expenditure

11.72

4.49

2.93

2.6

3.35

PBIDT

-1.34

0

0.09

-0.16

0.01

Interest

0.24

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.02

PBDT

-1.58

-0.02

0.07

-0.17

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.58

-0.02

0.07

-0.17

-0.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.58

-0.02

0.07

-0.17

-0.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.58

-0.02

0.07

-0.17

-0.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.35

-0.02

0.06

-0.14

-0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-12.92

0

2.98

-6.55

0.29

PBDTM(%)

-15.23

-0.44

2.31

-6.96

-0.59

PATM(%)

-15.23

-0.44

2.31

-6.96

-0.59

