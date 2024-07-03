iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajel Ltd Quarterly Results

16.51
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.92

2.96

3.28

3.52

3.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.92

2.96

3.28

3.52

3.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.17

0

0

Total Income

2.92

2.96

3.44

3.52

3.46

Total Expenditure

3.23

3.35

3.34

4.16

4.17

PBIDT

-0.32

-0.39

0.11

-0.64

-0.71

Interest

0.19

0.17

0.19

0.15

0.01

PBDT

-0.5

-0.56

-0.09

-0.79

-0.72

Depreciation

0

0

0.18

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.5

-0.56

-0.28

-0.79

-0.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.5

-0.56

-0.28

-0.79

-0.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.5

-0.56

-0.28

-0.79

-0.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.43

-0.48

-0.24

-0.68

-0.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10.95

-13.17

3.35

-18.18

-20.52

PBDTM(%)

-17.12

-18.91

-2.74

-22.44

-20.8

PATM(%)

-17.12

-18.91

-8.53

-22.44

-20.8

