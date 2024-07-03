Ajel Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.92
2.96
3.28
3.52
3.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.92
2.96
3.28
3.52
3.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.17
0
0
Total Income
2.92
2.96
3.44
3.52
3.46
Total Expenditure
3.23
3.35
3.34
4.16
4.17
PBIDT
-0.32
-0.39
0.11
-0.64
-0.71
Interest
0.19
0.17
0.19
0.15
0.01
PBDT
-0.5
-0.56
-0.09
-0.79
-0.72
Depreciation
0
0
0.18
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.5
-0.56
-0.28
-0.79
-0.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.5
-0.56
-0.28
-0.79
-0.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.5
-0.56
-0.28
-0.79
-0.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.43
-0.48
-0.24
-0.68
-0.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10.95
-13.17
3.35
-18.18
-20.52
PBDTM(%)
-17.12
-18.91
-2.74
-22.44
-20.8
PATM(%)
-17.12
-18.91
-8.53
-22.44
-20.8
