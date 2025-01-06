Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.94
2.37
3.69
6.43
yoy growth (%)
-18.08
-35.84
-42.48
3.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.75
-2.21
-3.4
-5.76
As % of sales
90.07
93.31
92.12
89.61
Other costs
-0.4
-0.4
-0.42
-0.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21
17.1
11.51
9.14
Operating profit
-0.21
-0.24
-0.13
0.07
OPM
-11.07
-10.41
-3.64
1.23
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.05
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.31
-0.35
-0.19
0.06
Taxes
0.01
0.01
0
0
Tax rate
-5.02
-3.9
1.89
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.3
-0.33
-0.19
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.3
-0.33
-0.19
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-10.5
73.2
-411.29
-63.56
NPM
-15.62
-14.3
-5.29
0.97
