iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ajel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.51
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajel Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.94

2.37

3.69

6.43

yoy growth (%)

-18.08

-35.84

-42.48

3.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.75

-2.21

-3.4

-5.76

As % of sales

90.07

93.31

92.12

89.61

Other costs

-0.4

-0.4

-0.42

-0.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21

17.1

11.51

9.14

Operating profit

-0.21

-0.24

-0.13

0.07

OPM

-11.07

-10.41

-3.64

1.23

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.05

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.31

-0.35

-0.19

0.06

Taxes

0.01

0.01

0

0

Tax rate

-5.02

-3.9

1.89

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.3

-0.33

-0.19

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.3

-0.33

-0.19

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-10.5

73.2

-411.29

-63.56

NPM

-15.62

-14.3

-5.29

0.97

Ajel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajel Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.