Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

AJEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Ajel Limited has informed BSE that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 30th December 2024 at 04.00 P.M at the Corporate office of the Company inter-alia to consider approve and discuss the following: 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ending 30th September 2024. 2.To consider and take note of Limited Review Report submitted by the auditors for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. 3.To take note of the Certificate of Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 4.To finalize the Date Time and Venue for convening the Annual General Meeting of the Members of the company for the Year 2023-2024. 5.Any other Business Activity with the permission of chair. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Considered and take note of Limited Review Report of Auditor for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and the announcement of AGM. Appointed Mr. Sesha Chary Phaniharam (DIN: 10491671) as an Additional Director of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.12.2024) Updated Consolidated Limited Liability Report from the Auditor along with Financials results for the period ending 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/01/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

AJEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 11th December 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to discuss amongst other matters and in continuance of previous Adjourned Meeting dated 30th May 24 and 14th August 24 the following: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider approve and take note of the Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 4. To take note of the Limited Review Report submitted by the auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Approved the Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Approved and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 4. Considered and take note of Limited Review Report of Auditor for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 11.12.2024) Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Saturday, 31st August, 2024 at 4:00 PM and concluded at 4:40 PM, inter-alia considered and approved the following: Approved and taken on record resignation tendered by Mr. Rishabh Dev Chauhan as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and KMP of the company with effect from 31st August, 2024. His successor shall be appointed shortly and the same shall be intimated to the Stock Exchange.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

AJEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 4.00 PM of the Company inter-alia to discuss amongst other matters the following: With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 04:00 PM and concluded at 04:30 PM, inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the appointment of the M/s. A. Someswara Rao & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year. 2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Balarami Reddy Chintakuntla, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year. All other agenda Including considering the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and other items with approval of the Chairman and with the consent of all the Directors present at the meeting, it was decided to adjourn the meeting to the Future date. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) 1. To consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To take note of the Limited Review Report submitted by the auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 3. To consider approve and take on record the audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 4. To consider approve and take note of Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 5. To approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor. 6. To approve the appointment of Internal Auditor. 7. Any other Business Activity with the permission of chair. Clarification regarding Delay in Submission of Financial Results for the Period June 30 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Friday, 21st June, 2024 at 05:30 PM and concluded at 6:15 PM, inter-alia considered and approved the following: Approved the Appointment of Statutory Auditors to fill up the Casual Vacancy in the office of Statutory Auditor Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting.

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 19th June, 2024 at 05:45 PM and concluded at 6:00 PM, inter-alia considered and approved the following: Taken on record resignation tendered by M/s. Ramesh Athasniya & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company today i.e., 19th June, 2024. M/s. Ramesh Athasniya & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company has resigned Due to severe health issues as mentioned in his resignation letter dated 19th June, 2024. M/s. Ramesh Athasniya & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company has confirmed that there are no other material reasons other as provided above. This is the reason for the delay in Submission of the Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

AJEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 4.00 PM of the Company inter-alia to discuss amongst other matters the following: 1. To consider approve and take on record the audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider approve and take note of Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To approve the appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024 -2025. 5. Any other Business Activity with the permission of chair. The Board Meeting Scheduled to be held today i.e., 30th May 2024 is Adjourned. The Management will intimate the adjourned meeting at its earliest. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024