|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Jun 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Friday, 21st June, 2024 at 05:30 PM and concluded at 6:15 PM, inter-alia considered and approved the following: Approved the Appointment of Statutory Auditors to fill up the Casual Vacancy in the office of Statutory Auditor Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting Notice is hereby given that 1st (1/2024-25) Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Members of Ajel Limited is Scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17th July 2024 at 10:00 A.M. through Video Conference (VC)/(OAVM) in Compliance with MCA Circulars and Circulars issued by SEBI to Appoint M/s GMK & Co LLP, Chartered Accountant (FRN: S200357) as Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill up the Casual Vacancy in the office of Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024) EGM 17/07/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 24.06.2024) Scrutinizers Report on Remote e-voting Process and Venue e-voting facility provided to the Shareholders at the 1st EGM Conducted through VC. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
