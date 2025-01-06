Ajel Ltd Management Discussions

Introduction

Over the past few years, the Indian economy has shown remarkable resilience in the face of global challenges. Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent recovery phase has been marked by a steady rebound in economic activity. For FY24, Indias GDP growth is estimated to be grown by 7.6%, driven by a combination of factors including strong domestic consumption, a surge in investment, and sustained government expenditure on infrastructure and welfare programs. Throughout the year, the central bank adopted a cautious monetary policy stance to balance the goals of controlling inflation and supporting growth. Interest rates have been calibrated to stimulate investment while keeping inflation in check. Looking ahead, the Indian economy is poised for sustained growth, although it will need to navigate several headwinds. Continued focus on infrastructure, technology adoption, and inclusive growth policies will be essential. Additionally, addressing structural issues such as labor market inefficiencies and improving the ease of doing business will be key to maintaining the growth trajectory.

The US economy has experienced the strongest recovery among major economies and its GDP growth rate increased from 1.9% in 2022 to 2.5% in 2023. The resilience of the US economy and swift containment of a looming banking crisis have contributed to this recovery. The European Union (EU) has also shown fortitude in navigating through unprecedented shocks arising from the prolonged Russia- Ukraine war. Although its GDP growth rate contracted from 3.6% in 2022 to 0.6% in 2023, the EU managed to avoid a recession in 2023. Several Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs) have outperformed initial projections in 2023. The IMF has estimated a growth rate of 4.7% for Asia in 2023, with India and China playing a major role. In China, higher spending on disaster recovery and resilience initiatives supported growth, while in India, robust domestic demand led to an upward revision in the growth estimate.

The global economy is expected to sustain its resilience in 2024. The IMF forecasts a global growth of 3.1% in 2024, with a slight uptick to 3.2% in 2025. Advanced Economies (AEs) are projected to slightly decelerate from 1.6% in 2023 to 1.5% in 2024, while EMDEs are expected to maintain a growth rate of 4.1% in 2024. Asia is expected to again contribute significantly to global growth in 2024, echoing its impact in 2023.

Developments/Investments:

With the backing of the Government, significant investments and advancements have been made across various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, space research, and nuclear power, thanks to scientific research. For example, India is steadily achieving greater self-reliance in nuclear technology.

Indias technology industry is at the forefront of economic progress, leading digital transformation in the country as well as globally. The industry remained resilient in the face of macro uncertainty as enterprise software and IT services demand sustained, driven by large-scale cost optimisation and automation deals. According to NASSCOM, the Indian technology industrys revenue (including hardware) is estimated to have reached $ 254 billion in FY 2023- 24, registering 3.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. India remains a preferred destination for global outsourcing of technology services, with its share in global sourcing estimated to be ~57- 58%. It is poised to maintain its strong position in global sourcing of IT services, supported by its robust talent pool, dynamic ecosystem, and mature IT environment. Technology exports are poised to achieve a milestone of $ 200 billion, marking a 3.3% y-o-y growth. The domestic technology sector is estimated to have surpassed $ 54 billion, demonstrating a y-o-y growth of 5.9%. Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare emerged as the key growth markets for the industry.

The Road Ahead

Over the past year, our focus has been on steering our company toward a stronger growth trajectory. Our thought leaders engaged in comprehensive collaboration across various organizational layers to thoroughly evaluate every facet of our business and explore potential measures for unlocking new growth opportunities. We identified the need to transition to a more integrated and synchronized business model, aiming to enhance our ability to serve customers globally.

India is actively working to establish itself as a leader in industrialization and technological advancement. The country is poised for significant developments in the nuclear energy sector as it seeks to expand its nuclear capacity. Additionally, nanotechnology is anticipated to revolutionize Indias pharmaceutical industry. The agriculture sector is also set for a major overhaul, with substantial government investment driving a technology-driven Green Revolution. Through the Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Policy-2013, the Government of India aims to position the country among the worlds top five scientific powers.

AJEL BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Ajel is a leading provider of next-generation Cloud Computing, Infrastructure management, networking, enterprise IT solutions, Application Development & management and Professional Consulting Services. The Company delivers its services primarily to customers in the USA and India, it continues to focus on delivering its development and support projects on an offshore basis. As the bulk of its services are currently delivered in other countries, the Company remains subject to the effect of changes in the relative values of the respective country currencies.

Our vision is to build a globally respected organization delivering the best-of-breed business solutions, leveraging technology, delivered by the best-in-class people. We are guided by our value system which motivates our attitudes and actions. Our core values are Client Value, Leadership by Example, Integrity and Transparency, Fairness, and Excellence

Our strategic objective is to build a sustainable organization that remains relevant to the agenda of our clients, while creating growth opportunities for our employees, generating profitable growth for our investors and contributing to the communities that we operate in. There are numerous risks and challenges affecting our business.

Companys success stems from its strong technology and business partnerships with industry leaders like CISCO, Citrix, CA, Informatica, Kalido, IBM, Oracle and MICROSOFT. Company works strategically with its partners to deliver mission critical solutions for leading businesses and government establishments across the globe.

The Company has also invested its capital in Datacenter in Edison, NJ USA. The Company realizes income from infrastructure management services.

Operations of the Company are completely integrated with its subsidiaries. The Company performs delivery management including offshore development and support, finance and administrative functions for the consolidated group. Ajel Technologies, Inc. (USA) is the wholly owned US subsidiary of the Company and Ajel Limited US branch office formed in July 2011. This Subsidiary and Branch office focuses on customer facing and business development activities including pre-sales, marketing, sales and onsite project/program management activities and also focus is to sell both on-site and offshore Information Technology services in the practice areas mentioned above.

The Companys consolidated customer base can be classified into two groups:

a. Commercial Sector

This group includes all commercial organizations in the US and elsewhere. The Company targets the SME (small and medium sized businesses up to $1B) market sector as well as Enterprise (Global) corporations. We believe this market holds significant potential for Company growth, largely driving offshore business for the company. This marketplace represents approximately 60% of the companys business.

b. Public Sector and Utility Companies

This includes national, state and local governments, non-profit entities and utility companies, primarily in the US. The Company has several large public sector and utility customers that comprise approximately 40% of the Companys business. Although these services typically are not delivered in an offshore format, there is a significant market due to our experience and depth of expertise in areas useful to public sector and utility clients. Current market focus is to additionally deliver services in this segment in the domestic market as well as the Middle East.

BRAND BUILDING

The Company undertook marketing initiatives to promote the Ajel brand, and the brand promise of The Difference is Depth to its clients. The Company participated in leading industry and business events around the world, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a complete brand and organizational experience. Apart from regular channels, Ajel continues to invest in building the brand in the digital space using premium business and technology solutions.

Ajel continued to articulate the brand promise internally, using various channels and internal marketing assets and leveraged them to activate the brand amongst employees as well as other important stake holders.

The company has been exploring new areas which have the potential growth to Companys business and recently has come up with an application catering to various Local Governments.

Technology and Innovation

Ajel continues to invest in futuristic areas related to Cloud Computing, Networking, and Enterprise IT Solutions to make a difference to its customers and society. The Company continuously strives to improve quality and efficiency of current offerings to customers and enable them prepare for future challenges.

Intellectual Property (IP)

Company continues to build an effective portfolio of Intellectual Property for future monetization, collaboration and risk mitigation. In fiscal 2019-20 company continued to focus on building and managing of IPs. Company emphasizes to its employees for collaborative mining of Intellectual Property. IPs gives multiple advantages like cost and time saving, technical edge, risk mitigation etc.

The Company continuously engages in customer focused innovation and launches new offerings that use technology to address its clients business problems.

Products of the Company

DEM: Dynamic Enterprise Management (DEM) is a Professional Services business management solution that provides growing and midsize organizations with complete and scalable financial and operational functionality, such as advanced Consultant Resource Management, robust business intelligence, rich reporting, Payroll, Human Resource Management System, Financials and Sales Force Automation. DEM is accessed irrespective of any geographical or language limitations. DEM gives total control of consulting process from sourcing of the consultant to payroll generation to HRMS.

DEM is a bespoke ERP designed as a complete end to end recruitment system. DEM offers the stability you require, so you know your solution will support your business-critical needs, today and in the future. This rationalized, comprehensive solution automates key processes and connects Information across your business, empowering you and your employees to focus on core business initiatives, respond swiftly and make better strategic decisions.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

Software and computing technology is transforming businesses in every industry around the world in a profound and fundamental way. The continued reduction in the unit cost of hardware, the explosion of network bandwidth, advanced software technologies and technology-enabled services are fueling the rapid digitization of business processes and information. The digital revolution is cascading across industries, redefining customer expectations, automating core processes and enabling software-based disruptive market offerings and business models. This disruption is characterized by personalized user experiences, innovative products and services, increased business agility, extreme cost performance and a disintermediation of the supply chain.

Leveraging technologies and models of the digital era to both extend the value of existing investments and, in parallel, transform and future-proof businesses, is increasingly becoming a top strategic imperative for business leaders. From an IT perspective, the renewal translates to re-imagining human- machine interfaces, extracting value out of digitized data, building next-generation software applications and platforms, harnessing the efficiency of distributed cloud computing, modernizing legacy technology landscapes and strengthening information security and data privacy controls.

The fast pace of technology change and the need for technology professionals who are highly skilled in both traditional and digital technology areas are driving businesses to rely on third parties to realize their business transformation. Several new technology solution and service providers have emerged over the years, offering different models for clients to consume their solution and service offerings such as data analytics companies, software-as-a-service businesses, digital design boutiques, and specialty business process management firms.

While these developments present strong market opportunities for the IT industry, there is also an imperative need for IT services and solutions companies to transition from fast-commoditizing traditional service offerings, to attract and retain quality talent globally, to reimagine cost structures and leverage automation for increased productivity.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS Opportunities:

Information Technology support services remains an increasingly competitive business environment. With the change in emerging technology areas, companies have become dependent on technology not only for day-to-day operations, but also for the use of technology as a strategic tool to enable them to re- engineer business processes, restructure operations, ensure regulatory compliances, etc. As systems continually become more complex, companies increasingly turn to external IT services provider to develop & implement new technologies & integrate them with existing applications in which companies have made considerable prior investments. Additionally, many companies continue to explore methods to reduce their cost of IT operations. This provides an opportunity for providers to support and integrate company IT systems on an ongoing basis. The Indian IT Industry becomes a powerful tool used by companies to reduce their costs.

Ajel has Alliance partnerships with several leading technology companies in its practice areas including CISCO, Citrix, CA, Informatica, Kalido, IBM, Oracle and MICROSOFT. The company is well poised to

take advantage of the new advanced technologies provided by these alliance partners. These technology alliance partners expect to see major technology opportunities for their customers in the United States.

Ajel continues to focus as a priority on obtaining and providing offshore sourced services for its customers. Any increase in offshore related services should have the effect of increased company margins and profitability and increased longevity of business contracts. The company intends to continue to grow its share in existing clients. This has the supplemental effect of reducing the cost of overhead and delivery cost.

Threats:

The economic uncertainty of the current worldwide markets makes the future less predictable than in the past due to the current on-going environment. Worldwide IT spending growth has significantly reduced with budget cutbacks on IT spending by customers, buyers in "wait and watch" mode, government units significantly cutting budgets to match expected revenue shortfalls and delayed decision making. Reduction in new client additions, absence of large deals, vendor consolidation, downsizing for greater efficiencies and cost savings as well as pricing pressures — in both onsite and offshore realization put greater pressures on revenues and margins in the last fiscal year and are expected to track lower for some time.

The US market is under increasing pressure from general economic conditions as growth diminishes. US spending on offshoring services have slowed in the face of these market conditions as well as the adoption of protectionist measures by policy makers. Ajel is also subject to the threats of competing against much larger International IT service providers, the large global Indian IT service providers and more entrenched US and Global System integrators, many of which also provide services to established markets on an offshore basis. The good news is that, global sourcing is expected to increase as focus on cost and value increases with buyers "stretching the dollar" to include greater value delivery.

As with other Indian IT Services companies, other general threats to the business continue to include competition among Information and Technology units in India for talented people, which has resulted in rising employee compensation packages and shrinking margins available to IT Companies. We are also seeing a potential backlash in the US from the increasing loss of employment due to outsourced services overseas, resulting in an impact on the countrys immigration enforcement procedures.

OUTLOOK AND RISKS

The Company is expected that its strengthened relationships and alliances with partners such as CISCO, Citrix, CA, Informatica, Kalido, IBM, Oracle and MICROSOFT will continue to lead to business and revenue growth and increasing profitability with a continued focus on offshore revenue as and when the global market improves. The Company continues its focus aligning its sales and delivery structure to an Indian Model.

The Company has not kept up with industry growth trends, primarily due to decreased spending in the US public sector and a corresponding decrease in activity at several of our large clients. Additionally, the absorption of new customers in the targeted small/medium client base has not grown as expected. US market conditions continue to soften making it harder to locate new development opportunities. The Company intends to continue to grow its offshore business while exploring new opportunities domestically and in adjacent markets, including new ventures in the Middle East and India domestically. New opportunities will focus on leveraging our US public sector expertise and delivering our market solutions and products to these markets. Companies continue to look for specialized expertise and cost saving methods, both of which are provided by the Company.

The Companys US subsidiary generated a loss after tax for the period. The Company has been impacted by the worldwide slowdown in discretionary IT spending which has impacted several of our targeted sectors. Due to this slowdown, our clients and many other companies are deferring the implementations of new systems and other discretionary spending. The new paradigm has become one of "reducing the total cost of ownership including the ongoing maintenance and support of IT systems". The Company has focused its efforts on driving cost effective support offerings resulting in improved offshore revenue while realizing a detriment to onsite business. This coupled with reduced spending in the public sector and increased pressure by the government to reduce the number of foreign IT workers has negatively impacted growth in the United States. These actions do not forecast a quick turnaround in the US market. The company continues to take all reasonable steps to reduce and optimize costs to improve profitability. Focus remains on expanding the benefits from our alliance partners and creating offshore opportunities where relationships are of a long-term nature and recurring services can be provided at a lower cost.

Some of the key strategic risks the company faces, their impact and corresponding risk mitigation actions undertaken by the company are discussed in the table:

Key Risks Impact on Ajel Mitigation Lack of diversification The Companys potential for growth is driven by one market segment, namely IT services, with a focus on several technology areas. Company management has purposely remained focused in the near term as opposed to spreading its manpower too thin to achieve its goals. The company is also taking measures to change the perspective from the pure services providers company to market "Product" and "IP" Excessive dependence on one geographic segment A large percentage of companys revenue comes from USA heavy dependence on this one geographic segment could lead to volatility because of the economic and political situation there. The Company has successfully penetrated into the local Indian market apart from the setting operations in Middle East. Legal and Statutory Risks The companys international operations are subject to local legal and statutory risks including compliance with local laws and regulations, one of which is compliance with immigration laws and regulations, which may change from time-to-time. Other risks include contractual risks when delivering complex technology solutions. As of the date of this report, the company is not aware of any noncompliance with local laws or regulations that would have a material impact on the financial statements. Risk of attracting and retaining of IT Professionals in a highly competitive environment In the IT services industry, people are the most valuable assets. Attrition of the key technical talent is one of the major risks. The company reviews its compensation policies regularly to determine that compensation is competitive with the market conditions. The company also determines that there is a defined career path for all employees and the work environment provided to all employees is of very high standard. Currency Risk The changes in currency rate between Indian Rupees and US dollars have been a major cause of concern. The fluctuation of rates coupled with the shocks emerging from various parts of the world relating to the economic meltdown has increased the currency risk. The company has tried to protect itself through various measures using available financial instruments from time to time.

1. ENERGIZING THE CORE

Every enterprise that is in transformation, including ours, needs to address the challenge of extracting higher return on existing assets while investing into newer business transformation initiatives. We are leveraging and automation techniques to energize our clients and our own core technology and process landscapes.

2. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM & THEIR ADEQUACY

The company strictly adheres to the internal control systems proven to be effective over the years. The internal audit team carries out extensive audit on all operations at regular intervals. The company implements the policies and procedures so as to safeguard the assets and interests of the company.

The internal control systems are implemented with a view to achieve good ethical culture within the organization. The internal control systems would ensure that any vulnerability in the achievement of companys objectives caused by risk factors whether internal or external, existing or emerging, is detected and reported in a timely manner and is meted out with appropriate corrective action. Strong internal controls minimize the risk of frauds by introducing effective checks and balances into the financial system.

3. FINANCIAL CONDITION

Your company has reported consolidated revenues as detailed in the Financials for the current year. We anticipate substantial growth in both revenue and net income in the upcoming year.

The financial health of your company indicates adequate and sustainable financial resources to meet with the needs of its business. The Company and/or its wholly owned subsidiary have:

• Generated cash from its business

• Gained more productivity from its assets and properties

• Maintained its current dividend level

The Company believes it has adequate and dependable resources to meet its liquidity needs, including the ability to raise short term debt, and manage the ongoing mismatched cash flows inherent in a consulting business.

HUMAN RESOURCES

We focus on the workplace of tomorrow that promotes a collaborative, transparent and participative organization culture, innovation, and rewards individual contribution. The focus of human resources management is to ensure that we enable each and every employee to navigate the next, not just for clients, but also for themselves. The three key strategic pillars of our Employee Value Proposition are:

• Inspiring them to build whats next

• Making sure their career never stands still

• Navigating further, together

Ajel Management and Leadership Program

The Company holds regular programs to develop team spirit and to motivate its employees to perform better. The company has launched a Ajel Management Leadership (AML) Program. The objective of the AML program is to select, recruit and groom young leaders and next generation managers of Ajel. The program will:

• Provide AML managers opportunities for professional growth within Ajel.

• Groom, develop and build AML alumni as key managers and leaders of the Company.

• Tap their energy and vast potential to support growth of Ajel as an organization.

• Take Leadership roles in Ajels core IT business units, Financial, Real Estate and human Capital management

Need for Multidisciplinary Education and Experience

Ajel believes in a multi-disciplinary education as a robust base for general management and leadership. All real-life problems and opportunities require multi-disciplinary education and management skills. Our management experience over the years has proved that leaders need to be experienced in at least two or three distinct disciplines (examples such as Management and Accounting; Law and Finance; Engineering and Management; Finance and HR).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Management Discussion & Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or projections may be forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic developments, particularly in the USA, & improvements in the state of Information Technology Services markets, changes in the Government regulations in India & USA, tax laws & other incidental factors.