Ajel Ltd Summary

Ajel Ltd was formerly established in the name of Ajel Infotech Limited in 1994 and later on, the Company name was changed to Ajel Limited in November 2010. The Company is a leading provider of next-generation Cloud Computing, Infrastructure management, networking, enterprise IT solutions, Application Development & management and Professional Consulting Services. It offers consulting services, such as strategy and planning, business process analysis and re-engineering, architecture and implementation, and business process monitoring; application development and management, legacy systems and migration, and application integration services; and Web application development, e-commerce, portals and content management, and e-learning services. Apart from this, the Company provides information management services comprising business intelligence and performance management, storage solutions, and information security; outsourcing services, such as remote administration, application outsourcing, and offshore center services; mobility solutions; and professional services. In addition, it offers Dynamic Enterprise Management (DEM), an IT consulting business management solution that comprises DEM Suite 2.0 CRM, a Web-based groupware/CRM suite for sales force and marketing automation, and job order management; DEM Suite 2.0 Consultant Resource Management application to automate the business processes of IT professional services organizations, employment agencies, and HR departments; Project Management, a Web based project management system; DEM Suite 2.0 Human Resources Management System for contract, employee, time sheet, and pay roll management; DEM Suite 2.0 Financial Management Services module to automate and streamline the financial business processes; and Knowledge Management module that enables all of companies corporate knowledge and documents to be shared and accessed from one centralized repository. It serves healthcare, transportation and logistic, media and entertainment, manufacturing, education, and financial services industries; and government sectors. The Companys outsourcing solution enables customers to gain efficiency in operations, minimize costs, and keep to a strategy of staying lean, flexible and nimble. Moreover it offers solutions in area of GPS, eBusiness, business intelligence & data warehousing, enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, customer relationship management and enterprise application integration. In order to provide a wide range of product and services, the Company joined hands with Microsoft, TracepointGPS, Informatica and Kalido.