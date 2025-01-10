iifl-logo-icon 1
Alan Scott Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

219.8
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.62

1.83

1.83

1.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.86

0.25

1.28

0.35

Net Worth

6.48

2.08

3.11

1.54

Minority Interest

Debt

1.49

0.55

0.17

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.97

2.63

3.28

1.59

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.19

0.22

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.82

0.44

0.29

0.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.2

1.96

1.29

0.01

Inventories

0.14

0.3

0.18

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.22

0.01

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.02

1.82

1.29

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.12

-0.17

-0.01

Creditor Days

177.78

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.05

0

0

Cash

1.8

0.03

1.46

1.27

Total Assets

7.95

2.62

3.26

1.58

