Alan Scott Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.62
1.83
1.83
1.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.86
0.25
1.28
0.35
Net Worth
6.48
2.08
3.11
1.54
Minority Interest
Debt
1.49
0.55
0.17
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.97
2.63
3.28
1.59
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.19
0.22
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.82
0.44
0.29
0.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.2
1.96
1.29
0.01
Inventories
0.14
0.3
0.18
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.22
0.01
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.02
1.82
1.29
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.12
-0.17
-0.01
Creditor Days
177.78
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.05
0
0
Cash
1.8
0.03
1.46
1.27
Total Assets
7.95
2.62
3.26
1.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.