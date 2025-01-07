iifl-logo-icon 1
Alan Scott Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

233.55
(-1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:37:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.04

0.22

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-54.88

-79.96

101.71

-37.88

Raw materials

0

0

-0.06

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0

26.41

73.26

Employee costs

0

-0.02

0

-0.03

As % of sales

29.22

47.46

3.96

31.97

Other costs

-0.1

-0.08

-0.13

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

500.52

190.61

59.9

122.4

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.06

0.02

-0.14

OPM

-429.74

-138.08

9.72

-127.64

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.09

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

-0.06

0

-0.15

Taxes

0

0

0

3.7

Tax rate

0

1.65

0

-0.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.06

0

-0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.06

0

-0.15

yoy growth (%)

-105.66

-1,667.06

-102.73

3.67

NPM

18.7

-148.96

1.9

-140.34

