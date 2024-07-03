iifl-logo-icon 1
Alan Scott Industries Ltd Annually Results

224.25
(-1.99%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

11.5

5.22

1.24

0.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.5

5.22

1.24

0.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.64

0.09

Other Income

0.4

0.36

0.04

0

Total Income

11.9

5.58

1.91

0.11

Total Expenditure

11.6

5.79

1.9

0.11

PBIDT

0.3

-0.21

0.01

0

Interest

1.38

0.79

0.02

0

PBDT

-1.08

-1

-0.01

0

Depreciation

2.41

1.08

0.05

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.5

-2.08

-0.06

0

Minority Interest After NP

-0.3

-0.19

-0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.2

-1.89

-0.06

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0.39

-0.14

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.59

-1.75

-0.06

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.5

-10.34

-0.34

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.62

1.83

1.83

1.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.6

-4.02

0.8

0

PBDTM(%)

-9.39

-19.15

-0.8

0

PATM(%)

-30.43

-39.84

-4.83

0

