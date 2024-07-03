Alan Scott Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
11.5
5.22
1.24
0.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.5
5.22
1.24
0.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.64
0.09
Other Income
0.4
0.36
0.04
0
Total Income
11.9
5.58
1.91
0.11
Total Expenditure
11.6
5.79
1.9
0.11
PBIDT
0.3
-0.21
0.01
0
Interest
1.38
0.79
0.02
0
PBDT
-1.08
-1
-0.01
0
Depreciation
2.41
1.08
0.05
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.5
-2.08
-0.06
0
Minority Interest After NP
-0.3
-0.19
-0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.2
-1.89
-0.06
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0.39
-0.14
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.59
-1.75
-0.06
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.5
-10.34
-0.34
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.62
1.83
1.83
1.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.6
-4.02
0.8
0
PBDTM(%)
-9.39
-19.15
-0.8
0
PATM(%)
-30.43
-39.84
-4.83
0
