Alan Scott Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.76
6.14
4.26
3.66
2.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.76
6.14
4.26
3.66
2.25
Other Operating Income
0.03
0
0.01
0.23
0.09
Other Income
0
0
0.06
0.08
0.05
Total Income
6.79
6.14
4.33
3.97
2.39
Total Expenditure
6.13
5.78
4.03
3.82
2.36
PBIDT
0.66
0.37
0.31
0.15
0.03
Interest
0.35
0.36
0.56
0.43
0.31
PBDT
0.31
0.01
-0.25
-0.28
-0.28
Depreciation
0.85
0.86
0.87
0.67
0.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.55
-0.86
-1.12
-0.95
-0.76
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
-0.06
-0.09
-0.11
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.58
-0.8
-1.03
-0.84
-0.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.01
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.58
-0.8
-1.04
-0.84
-0.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.6
-2.2
-3.33
-2.48
-2.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.63
3.62
3.62
3.37
3.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.76
6.02
7.27
4.09
1.33
PBDTM(%)
4.58
0.16
-5.86
-7.65
-12.44
PATM(%)
-8.13
-14
-26.29
-25.95
-33.77
