Alan Scott Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

233.45
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.76

6.14

4.26

3.66

2.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.76

6.14

4.26

3.66

2.25

Other Operating Income

0.03

0

0.01

0.23

0.09

Other Income

0

0

0.06

0.08

0.05

Total Income

6.79

6.14

4.33

3.97

2.39

Total Expenditure

6.13

5.78

4.03

3.82

2.36

PBIDT

0.66

0.37

0.31

0.15

0.03

Interest

0.35

0.36

0.56

0.43

0.31

PBDT

0.31

0.01

-0.25

-0.28

-0.28

Depreciation

0.85

0.86

0.87

0.67

0.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.55

-0.86

-1.12

-0.95

-0.76

Minority Interest After NP

0.03

-0.06

-0.09

-0.11

-0.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.58

-0.8

-1.03

-0.84

-0.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.01

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.58

-0.8

-1.04

-0.84

-0.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.6

-2.2

-3.33

-2.48

-2.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.63

3.62

3.62

3.37

3.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.76

6.02

7.27

4.09

1.33

PBDTM(%)

4.58

0.16

-5.86

-7.65

-12.44

PATM(%)

-8.13

-14

-26.29

-25.95

-33.77

QUICKLINKS FOR Alan Scott Industries Ltd

