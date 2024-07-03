Alan Scott Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
7.24
4
1.1
0.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.24
4
1.1
0.01
Other Operating Income
0.38
0
0.62
0
Other Income
0.17
0.11
0.03
0
Total Income
7.79
4.11
1.75
0.01
Total Expenditure
7.58
4.4
1.36
0.05
PBIDT
0.22
-0.29
0.38
-0.04
Interest
1.05
0.41
0
0
PBDT
-0.83
-0.7
0.38
-0.04
Depreciation
1.54
0.71
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.37
-1.41
0.38
-0.04
Minority Interest After NP
-0.3
-0.09
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.07
-1.31
0.38
-0.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.07
-1.31
0.38
-0.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.16
-7.71
2.1
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.37
1.83
1.83
1.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.03
-7.25
34.54
-400
PBDTM(%)
-11.46
-17.5
34.54
-400
PATM(%)
-32.73
-35.25
34.54
-400
No Record Found
