Alan Scott Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

228.8
(-1.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

7.24

4

1.1

0.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.24

4

1.1

0.01

Other Operating Income

0.38

0

0.62

0

Other Income

0.17

0.11

0.03

0

Total Income

7.79

4.11

1.75

0.01

Total Expenditure

7.58

4.4

1.36

0.05

PBIDT

0.22

-0.29

0.38

-0.04

Interest

1.05

0.41

0

0

PBDT

-0.83

-0.7

0.38

-0.04

Depreciation

1.54

0.71

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.37

-1.41

0.38

-0.04

Minority Interest After NP

-0.3

-0.09

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.07

-1.31

0.38

-0.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.07

-1.31

0.38

-0.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.16

-7.71

2.1

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.37

1.83

1.83

1.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.03

-7.25

34.54

-400

PBDTM(%)

-11.46

-17.5

34.54

-400

PATM(%)

-32.73

-35.25

34.54

-400

