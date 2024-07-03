iifl-logo-icon 1
Alan Scott Industries Ltd Share Price

238.2
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open238.2
  • Day's High238.2
  • 52 Wk High253.55
  • Prev. Close243.05
  • Day's Low238.2
  • 52 Wk Low 57
  • Turnover (lac)2.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Alan Scott Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

238.2

Prev. Close

243.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2.46

Day's High

238.2

Day's Low

238.2

52 Week's High

253.55

52 Week's Low

57

Book Value

16.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alan Scott Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Alan Scott Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Alan Scott Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:52 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.37%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 36.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alan Scott Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.62

1.83

1.83

1.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.86

0.25

1.28

0.35

Net Worth

6.48

2.08

3.11

1.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.04

0.22

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-54.88

-79.96

101.71

-37.88

Raw materials

0

0

-0.06

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0

26.41

73.26

Employee costs

0

-0.02

0

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.06

0

-0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

3.7

Working capital

0.99

-0.05

-0.08

-0.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.88

-79.96

101.71

-37.88

Op profit growth

40.41

-384.57

-115.36

-4.05

EBIT growth

-107.05

-417.4

-113.18

-1.08

Net profit growth

-105.66

-1,667.06

-102.73

3.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

11.5

5.22

1.24

0.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.5

5.22

1.24

0.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.64

0.09

Other Income

0.4

0.36

0.04

0

View Annually Results

Alan Scott Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alan Scott Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

SURESH PUKHRAJ JAIN

Non Executive Director

Saloni Suresh Jain

Independent Director

MARTIN XAVIER FERNANDES

Executive Director

Darshan S Jain

Independent Director

K R Bharat

Independent Director

Haresh Kantilal Parekh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alan Scott Industries Ltd

Summary

Alan Scott Industries Limited was founded in February 1994 under the name of Suketu Fashions Limited the Company made its maiden Public Issue in August 1994 with IL&FS as Lead Managers to the issue. The Company was engaged in manufacturers of designer socks in India. The Company is a professionally managed Company and it has business objectives of manufacturing, trading etc. textile and textile related products and also carry out business activities related to production of films and film industries related activity, however in view of the poor financial conditions of the Company during the year no business operation has taken place and efforts made by the Board of Directors were not materialised.The Company is one of the first few companies to introduce the State of the Art manufacturing facilities in India besides launching its own brand ALAN SCOTT. It supplied socks to following brands between 1994 to 2002 including REEBOK, REEBOK, ROCKPORT, NEW BALANCE, WESTSIDE, LOUIS PHILIPPE, PROLIN, FILA, CROCODILE ETC.The manufacturing facilities of the Company were destroyed in fire in November 2002.In 2004-05, the Company set up manufacturing facilities by entering into an manufacturing agreement with Delta Galil Industries Limited (Israel). It commenced production at the new production facilities set up at Silvassa.The Company commenced the retail business during the financial year 2021-22 and opened 1 store. Alan Scott Nenoveu India Limited was incorporated as subsidiary Company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alan Scott Industries Ltd share price today?

The Alan Scott Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹238.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alan Scott Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alan Scott Industries Ltd is ₹86.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alan Scott Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alan Scott Industries Ltd is 0 and 14.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alan Scott Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alan Scott Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alan Scott Industries Ltd is ₹57 and ₹253.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alan Scott Industries Ltd?

Alan Scott Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.15%, 3 Years at 6.92%, 1 Year at 183.24%, 6 Month at 231.49%, 3 Month at 79.24% and 1 Month at 27.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alan Scott Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alan Scott Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.54 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 36.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Alan Scott Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

