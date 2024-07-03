Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹238.2
Prev. Close₹243.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.46
Day's High₹238.2
Day's Low₹238.2
52 Week's High₹253.55
52 Week's Low₹57
Book Value₹16.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.62
1.83
1.83
1.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.86
0.25
1.28
0.35
Net Worth
6.48
2.08
3.11
1.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.04
0.22
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-54.88
-79.96
101.71
-37.88
Raw materials
0
0
-0.06
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0
26.41
73.26
Employee costs
0
-0.02
0
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.06
0
-0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
3.7
Working capital
0.99
-0.05
-0.08
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.88
-79.96
101.71
-37.88
Op profit growth
40.41
-384.57
-115.36
-4.05
EBIT growth
-107.05
-417.4
-113.18
-1.08
Net profit growth
-105.66
-1,667.06
-102.73
3.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
11.5
5.22
1.24
0.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.5
5.22
1.24
0.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.64
0.09
Other Income
0.4
0.36
0.04
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
SURESH PUKHRAJ JAIN
Non Executive Director
Saloni Suresh Jain
Independent Director
MARTIN XAVIER FERNANDES
Executive Director
Darshan S Jain
Independent Director
K R Bharat
Independent Director
Haresh Kantilal Parekh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alan Scott Industries Ltd
Summary
Alan Scott Industries Limited was founded in February 1994 under the name of Suketu Fashions Limited the Company made its maiden Public Issue in August 1994 with IL&FS as Lead Managers to the issue. The Company was engaged in manufacturers of designer socks in India. The Company is a professionally managed Company and it has business objectives of manufacturing, trading etc. textile and textile related products and also carry out business activities related to production of films and film industries related activity, however in view of the poor financial conditions of the Company during the year no business operation has taken place and efforts made by the Board of Directors were not materialised.The Company is one of the first few companies to introduce the State of the Art manufacturing facilities in India besides launching its own brand ALAN SCOTT. It supplied socks to following brands between 1994 to 2002 including REEBOK, REEBOK, ROCKPORT, NEW BALANCE, WESTSIDE, LOUIS PHILIPPE, PROLIN, FILA, CROCODILE ETC.The manufacturing facilities of the Company were destroyed in fire in November 2002.In 2004-05, the Company set up manufacturing facilities by entering into an manufacturing agreement with Delta Galil Industries Limited (Israel). It commenced production at the new production facilities set up at Silvassa.The Company commenced the retail business during the financial year 2021-22 and opened 1 store. Alan Scott Nenoveu India Limited was incorporated as subsidiary Company
Read More
The Alan Scott Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹238.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alan Scott Industries Ltd is ₹86.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alan Scott Industries Ltd is 0 and 14.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alan Scott Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alan Scott Industries Ltd is ₹57 and ₹253.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alan Scott Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.15%, 3 Years at 6.92%, 1 Year at 183.24%, 6 Month at 231.49%, 3 Month at 79.24% and 1 Month at 27.92%.
