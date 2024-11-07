Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Alan Scott Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; (2) The proposal for investment in one of the group Companies. (3) Other matters as per the agenda of the Board meeting. Further as per the code of conduct of the Company and pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window sha ll remain closed from October 1 2024 upto end of business hours on November 9 2024 i.e. till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results (Both days inclusive) for the persons covered under the said regulations. The Board of Directors of Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited) Company) at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 7, 2024, have duly approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, together with the Limited review report of the auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 which is enclosed herein as an annexure. The Board meeting begun at 11:10 am (IST) and concluded at 12:30 pm (IST). The abovementioned financial results and disclosure shall be available on the website at www.thealanscott.com of the Company under the financials section. You are requested to take the same on your record. Read less.. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited} (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 11:10 am (IST), had approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, together with the Limited review report of the auditors; 2. Acquisition of Metastar Media Private Limited (Metastar), one of the group Companies of the Company. 3. Appointment of N H Variava & Co, Chartered accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company post the recommendation of the Audit Committee in place of Bilimoria Mehta & Co. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 11:10 AM (IST) and concluded at 12:30 pm (IST). We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. Read less.. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited} (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 11:10 am (IST), has approved the Acquisition of Metastar Media Private Limited (Metastar), one of the group Companies of the Company. Details of the acquisition is annexed herein. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Alan Scott Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Following our prior intimation dated August 7 2024 and in accordance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Board of Directors meeting for Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly Alan Scott Industries Limited) is scheduled for Thursday September 5 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST) at the companys registered office at Unit No. 302 Kumar Plaza 3rd Floor Near Kalina Masjid Kalina Kurla Road Santacruz (East) Mumbai Maharashtra - 400029 to consider and approve the following: 1. proposal to raise funds by issuing equity shares through a rights issue subject to applicable laws and regulatory/statutory approvals. 2. Proposal for increase in authorized share capital from INR 5 crore to INR 10 crore divided into 1 crore equity shares of INR 10 each. 3. Alteration of the Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the new authorized share capital. 4. Other matters as per the agenda. Please take note of the above. In continuation of our disclosure on August 14, 2024, we inform you that the Board of Directors of Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly Alan Scott Industries Limited) (the Company), at its meeting on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:10 am (IST), approved the following: 1. Raising funds through a Rights Issue of Equity Shares (details in Annexure 1). 2. Increasing the Authorized Share Capital to Rs. 10,00,00,000, divided into 1,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, and amending the Memorandum and Articles of Association. 3. Approving the Annual Report, including the Boards Report and Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2024. 4. Appointing KNK & Co LLP as Scrutinizers for the Annual General Meeting. 5. Setting the dates for book closure for the AGM. 6. Notice of the 30th AGM, scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. via video conferencing or other audiovisual means. Detailed communication enclosed herein. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Alan Scott Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; (2) proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or convertible bonds or debentures or any other securities through permissible modes including but not limited to a rights issue preferential issue or qualified institutions placement as may be permitted under applicable law and subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. (3) Other matters as per the agenda of the Board meeting. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited) (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 11:10 am (IST), has approved the matters as stated in the annexure. The Board of Directors of Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited) (Company) at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024, have duly approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, together with the Limited review report of the auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 which is enclosed herein as an annexure. The Board meeting begun at 11:10 am (IST) and concluded at 12:00 noon (IST). The abovementioned financial results and disclosure shall be available on the website at www.thealanscott.com of the Company under the financials section. You are requested to take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jun 2024 8 Jun 2024

The Board at its meeting held today has approved conversion of 60186 partly paid up shares to fully paid and proceeding with forfeiture of 19027 partly paid shares on which the full call money was not received. Additional disclosure as per attached communication.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

Alan Scott Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for adopting Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited) (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2024, has approved the following matters: 1. Audited Standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Appointment of Ms. SonaI Solanki as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company. The Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday,. May 29, 2024 have duly approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Report of the Auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We are thus enclosing the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Report of the Auditors in terms of Regulation 33 ofSEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited) (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. May 9, 2024, has approved the issuance of final demand cum forfeiture notice for payment of First and Second & Final Call Money of Rs. 10/- each and fixing the record date as May 3, 2024. Details of the issuance is as per the attached letter. The Exchange is requested to note and disseminate the same. In continuation of our earlier intimation dated February 23, 2024 and letter of offer dated June 16, 2023 (Letter of offer/LOF), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited) (the Company) at its meeting held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, had approved the proposal for issuing the final demand cum forfeiture notice for payment of First and Second & Final Call Money of Rs. 10/- each (comprising of Rs. 3.5 towards Face Value and Rs. 6.5/- towards Share Premium on First call and comprising of Rs. 3/- towards Face Value and Rs. 7 towards Share Premium on second call) per partly paid-up equity issued by the Company on a rights basis, pursuant to the Letter of offer dated June 16, 2023 (Letter of Offer). The exchange is requested to note and disseminate the same. The final demand notice shall also be available at the website of the Company at www.thealanscott.com

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, along with rules made thereunder, each as amended, the Securities and Exchange Board of India {Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (SEBI ICDR Regulations), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (listing Regulations) had approved the following matters (1) Conversion of 17,47,966 partly paid-up equity shares to fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value INR 10.00 (Indian Rupees Ten) (2) To apply to BSE Limited for obtaining listing cum trading approval pursuant to the aforesaid conversion of shares;n Rupees Ten) (3) To issue a forfeiture cum final demand notice to the remaining shareholders holding 77,411 partly paid equity shares of the Company.

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

This is to state that Mr. Gyansingh Amarsingh Rathore (DIN: 00367067) has resigned as Independent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours of March 4, 2024. The details required under Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/ CFD /CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed herewith as Annexure-1.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024