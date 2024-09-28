In continuation of our disclosure made on August 14, 2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited) (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 11:10 am (IST), had approved the Notice of the 30th (Thirtieth) Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through video conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM), to transact the business (es) as mentioned in the notice. We wish to inform that the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its General Circulars Nos. 14/2020 dated April 08, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2020 dated May 05, 2020, and subsequent circulars issued in this regard, the latest being 9/2023 dated September 25, 2023, (MCA Circulars). In this regard, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, marked as Annexure. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) In accordance with the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, please find enclosed the voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed at the Thirtieth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 for your information and records. A copy of the same is also being placed on the website of the Company. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024)