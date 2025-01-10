Alpa Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.04
21.04
21.04
21.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.93
124.07
110.6
96.48
Net Worth
161.97
145.11
131.64
117.52
Minority Interest
Debt
5.25
2.59
5.85
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.4
2.28
2.57
0.22
Total Liabilities
169.62
149.98
140.06
117.93
Fixed Assets
11.47
7.04
9.32
8.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
109.27
89.6
85.73
61.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
47.62
44.6
43.7
36.99
Inventories
13.67
12.64
15.46
16.56
Inventory Days
61.95
Sundry Debtors
41.15
47.37
38.04
35.43
Debtor Days
132.56
Other Current Assets
15.6
12.69
15.28
17.3
Sundry Creditors
-11.77
-15.05
-14.89
-24.72
Creditor Days
92.49
Other Current Liabilities
-11.03
-13.05
-10.19
-7.58
Cash
1.26
8.74
1.31
10.24
Total Assets
169.62
149.98
140.06
117.95
