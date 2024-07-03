Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹135
Prev. Close₹129.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹249.78
Day's High₹137.3
Day's Low₹125.61
52 Week's High₹144.5
52 Week's Low₹69.9
Book Value₹83.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)266.16
P/E13.08
EPS9.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.04
21.04
21.04
21.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.93
124.07
110.6
96.48
Net Worth
161.97
145.11
131.64
117.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
97.55
85.96
63.38
53.5
yoy growth (%)
13.47
35.63
18.46
-6.78
Raw materials
-59.46
-50.99
-36.32
-27.87
As % of sales
60.95
59.31
57.3
52.1
Employee costs
-11.74
-11.82
-8.61
-7.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
10.79
5.07
11.21
10.63
Depreciation
-1.22
-1.14
-0.76
-0.83
Tax paid
-3.52
-0.99
-3.11
-2.89
Working capital
12.44
-45.41
-11.88
-8.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.47
35.63
18.46
-6.78
Op profit growth
123.3
-51.39
4.2
99.33
EBIT growth
106.38
-59.18
7.04
8,435.12
Net profit growth
78.13
-31.91
-22.6
-654.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
108.74
92.44
112.27
97.55
85.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.74
92.44
112.27
97.55
85.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.89
9.93
10.78
4.4
2.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Mahendra Singh Chawla
Executive Director
Pravin C Shah
Independent Director
Sharad Chand Lunawat
Independent Director
Devendra Baheti
Independent Director
Krishna Das Malani
Managing Director
Paresh Chawla
Independent Director
Jyoti Jain
Executive Director
Vitthal Kothana
Additional Director
SUNIL VALECHA
Independent Director
Saket Baheti
Independent Director
Pratibha Lunawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alpa Laboratories Ltd
Summary
M/s Alpa Laboratories, formed in 1967, was incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Alpa Laboratories Private Limited on March 18, 1988 for manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations. In 1998, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from September 3, 1998 with the name of Alpa Laboratories Limited. The facility has dedicated manufacturing areas for different Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) including liquid injections, dry injections, tablets, capsules, eye drops, ear drops, ointments, creams and gels.In 1997, the company has initiated setting of a new manufacturing unit at Rau(Indore District), Madhya Pradesh. The unit commenced commercial production in the year 1999 of all types of formulations viz. Injectables (Vials/Ampoules both liquid and Dry), tablets, capsules, eye/ear drops, ointment and creams. The company has manufacture a range of products such as ethical drugs, generic drugs, over the counter drugs (OTC) and veterinary products in various dosage forms and market them under the trade mark Alpa which is a registered trademark in the name of Alpa Labs (India) Limited, a promoter group company. The company has also manufacture formulations for a number of other pharmaceutical companies of national and international repute such as Cipla, Zydus Cadila, Lupin, Glenmark, Genom Biotech, Jenburkt, etc. (under their own brands) located both in India and abroad in countries such as Philippines, Iran, Iraq, Sierra Leon, Madagascar, Kenya,
The Alpa Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alpa Laboratories Ltd is ₹266.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alpa Laboratories Ltd is 13.08 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alpa Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alpa Laboratories Ltd is ₹69.9 and ₹144.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alpa Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.69%, 3 Years at 12.82%, 1 Year at 16.92%, 6 Month at 49.84%, 3 Month at -0.48% and 1 Month at 10.76%.
