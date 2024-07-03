Summary

M/s Alpa Laboratories, formed in 1967, was incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Alpa Laboratories Private Limited on March 18, 1988 for manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations. In 1998, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from September 3, 1998 with the name of Alpa Laboratories Limited. The facility has dedicated manufacturing areas for different Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) including liquid injections, dry injections, tablets, capsules, eye drops, ear drops, ointments, creams and gels.In 1997, the company has initiated setting of a new manufacturing unit at Rau(Indore District), Madhya Pradesh. The unit commenced commercial production in the year 1999 of all types of formulations viz. Injectables (Vials/Ampoules both liquid and Dry), tablets, capsules, eye/ear drops, ointment and creams. The company has manufacture a range of products such as ethical drugs, generic drugs, over the counter drugs (OTC) and veterinary products in various dosage forms and market them under the trade mark Alpa which is a registered trademark in the name of Alpa Labs (India) Limited, a promoter group company. The company has also manufacture formulations for a number of other pharmaceutical companies of national and international repute such as Cipla, Zydus Cadila, Lupin, Glenmark, Genom Biotech, Jenburkt, etc. (under their own brands) located both in India and abroad in countries such as Philippines, Iran, Iraq, Sierra Leon, Madagascar, Kenya,

Read More