Alpa Laboratories Ltd Share Price

126.5
(-2.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open135
  • Day's High137.3
  • 52 Wk High144.5
  • Prev. Close129.25
  • Day's Low125.61
  • 52 Wk Low 69.9
  • Turnover (lac)249.78
  • P/E13.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value83.04
  • EPS9.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)266.16
  • Div. Yield0
Alpa Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

135

Prev. Close

129.25

Turnover(Lac.)

249.78

Day's High

137.3

Day's Low

125.61

52 Week's High

144.5

52 Week's Low

69.9

Book Value

83.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

266.16

P/E

13.08

EPS

9.88

Divi. Yield

0

Alpa Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Alpa Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Alpa Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.74%

Institutions: 0.74%

Non-Institutions: 41.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alpa Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.04

21.04

21.04

21.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

140.93

124.07

110.6

96.48

Net Worth

161.97

145.11

131.64

117.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

97.55

85.96

63.38

53.5

yoy growth (%)

13.47

35.63

18.46

-6.78

Raw materials

-59.46

-50.99

-36.32

-27.87

As % of sales

60.95

59.31

57.3

52.1

Employee costs

-11.74

-11.82

-8.61

-7.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

10.79

5.07

11.21

10.63

Depreciation

-1.22

-1.14

-0.76

-0.83

Tax paid

-3.52

-0.99

-3.11

-2.89

Working capital

12.44

-45.41

-11.88

-8.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.47

35.63

18.46

-6.78

Op profit growth

123.3

-51.39

4.2

99.33

EBIT growth

106.38

-59.18

7.04

8,435.12

Net profit growth

78.13

-31.91

-22.6

-654.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

108.74

92.44

112.27

97.55

85.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.74

92.44

112.27

97.55

85.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.89

9.93

10.78

4.4

2.91

Alpa Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alpa Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Mahendra Singh Chawla

Executive Director

Pravin C Shah

Independent Director

Sharad Chand Lunawat

Independent Director

Devendra Baheti

Independent Director

Krishna Das Malani

Managing Director

Paresh Chawla

Independent Director

Jyoti Jain

Executive Director

Vitthal Kothana

Additional Director

SUNIL VALECHA

Independent Director

Saket Baheti

Independent Director

Pratibha Lunawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alpa Laboratories Ltd

Summary

M/s Alpa Laboratories, formed in 1967, was incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Alpa Laboratories Private Limited on March 18, 1988 for manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations. In 1998, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from September 3, 1998 with the name of Alpa Laboratories Limited. The facility has dedicated manufacturing areas for different Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) including liquid injections, dry injections, tablets, capsules, eye drops, ear drops, ointments, creams and gels.In 1997, the company has initiated setting of a new manufacturing unit at Rau(Indore District), Madhya Pradesh. The unit commenced commercial production in the year 1999 of all types of formulations viz. Injectables (Vials/Ampoules both liquid and Dry), tablets, capsules, eye/ear drops, ointment and creams. The company has manufacture a range of products such as ethical drugs, generic drugs, over the counter drugs (OTC) and veterinary products in various dosage forms and market them under the trade mark Alpa which is a registered trademark in the name of Alpa Labs (India) Limited, a promoter group company. The company has also manufacture formulations for a number of other pharmaceutical companies of national and international repute such as Cipla, Zydus Cadila, Lupin, Glenmark, Genom Biotech, Jenburkt, etc. (under their own brands) located both in India and abroad in countries such as Philippines, Iran, Iraq, Sierra Leon, Madagascar, Kenya,
Company FAQs

What is the Alpa Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Alpa Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alpa Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alpa Laboratories Ltd is ₹266.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alpa Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alpa Laboratories Ltd is 13.08 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alpa Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alpa Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alpa Laboratories Ltd is ₹69.9 and ₹144.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alpa Laboratories Ltd?

Alpa Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.69%, 3 Years at 12.82%, 1 Year at 16.92%, 6 Month at 49.84%, 3 Month at -0.48% and 1 Month at 10.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alpa Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alpa Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.29 %
Institutions - 0.74 %
Public - 41.96 %

