Alpa Laboratories Ltd Summary

M/s Alpa Laboratories, formed in 1967, was incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Alpa Laboratories Private Limited on March 18, 1988 for manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations. In 1998, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from September 3, 1998 with the name of Alpa Laboratories Limited. The facility has dedicated manufacturing areas for different Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) including liquid injections, dry injections, tablets, capsules, eye drops, ear drops, ointments, creams and gels.In 1997, the company has initiated setting of a new manufacturing unit at Rau(Indore District), Madhya Pradesh. The unit commenced commercial production in the year 1999 of all types of formulations viz. Injectables (Vials/Ampoules both liquid and Dry), tablets, capsules, eye/ear drops, ointment and creams. The company has manufacture a range of products such as ethical drugs, generic drugs, over the counter drugs (OTC) and veterinary products in various dosage forms and market them under the trade mark Alpa which is a registered trademark in the name of Alpa Labs (India) Limited, a promoter group company. The company has also manufacture formulations for a number of other pharmaceutical companies of national and international repute such as Cipla, Zydus Cadila, Lupin, Glenmark, Genom Biotech, Jenburkt, etc. (under their own brands) located both in India and abroad in countries such as Philippines, Iran, Iraq, Sierra Leon, Madagascar, Kenya, Liberia, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Sudan, Ghana, Nigeria, Srilanka etc. Further, the company has also undertaken contract manufacturing of a large variety of pharmaceuticals.The company has manufacture various dosage forms which include injectables (vials / ampoules both liquid and dry), tablets, capsules, eye / ear drops, ointment and creams and dry syrups. The company has an established product-marketing network covering both metro and mini metro cities, which enable company to reach the existing and potential customers through the network of distributors and dealers spread across the country. For the purpose of marketing the various products, the companys business has been categorized as Branded Generic Division, Veterinary Division, Exports Division and Contract Manufacturing Division.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer in July 2007 and got listed on The n The Bombay Stock Exchange and The National Stock Exchange on 06lh August, 2008.The Unit-II oral solid dosage manufacturing facility focusing on containment products such as oral hormonal and other oral hi-potency formulations was made operational at Pithampur Industrial Area in 2012.The Company in FY 2014-15, acquired 100% of the shares of Norfolk Mercantile Private Limited making it a wholly owned subsidiary.