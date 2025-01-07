Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
97.55
85.96
63.38
53.5
yoy growth (%)
13.47
35.63
18.46
-6.78
Raw materials
-59.46
-50.99
-36.32
-27.87
As % of sales
60.95
59.31
57.3
52.1
Employee costs
-11.74
-11.82
-8.61
-7.17
As % of sales
12.03
13.75
13.59
13.4
Other costs
-18.63
-19.69
-11.33
-11.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.1
22.91
17.88
21.74
Operating profit
7.7
3.45
7.1
6.81
OPM
7.9
4.01
11.2
12.73
Depreciation
-1.22
-1.14
-0.76
-0.83
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.19
-1.7
-1.44
Other income
4.41
2.96
6.58
6.09
Profit before tax
10.79
5.07
11.21
10.63
Taxes
-3.52
-0.99
-3.11
-2.89
Tax rate
-32.68
-19.67
-27.75
-27.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.26
4.07
8.1
7.73
Exceptional items
0
0
-2.11
0
Net profit
7.26
4.07
5.99
7.73
yoy growth (%)
78.13
-31.91
-22.6
-654.09
NPM
7.44
4.74
9.45
14.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.