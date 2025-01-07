iifl-logo-icon 1
Alpa Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

130.01
(-0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

97.55

85.96

63.38

53.5

yoy growth (%)

13.47

35.63

18.46

-6.78

Raw materials

-59.46

-50.99

-36.32

-27.87

As % of sales

60.95

59.31

57.3

52.1

Employee costs

-11.74

-11.82

-8.61

-7.17

As % of sales

12.03

13.75

13.59

13.4

Other costs

-18.63

-19.69

-11.33

-11.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.1

22.91

17.88

21.74

Operating profit

7.7

3.45

7.1

6.81

OPM

7.9

4.01

11.2

12.73

Depreciation

-1.22

-1.14

-0.76

-0.83

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.19

-1.7

-1.44

Other income

4.41

2.96

6.58

6.09

Profit before tax

10.79

5.07

11.21

10.63

Taxes

-3.52

-0.99

-3.11

-2.89

Tax rate

-32.68

-19.67

-27.75

-27.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.26

4.07

8.1

7.73

Exceptional items

0

0

-2.11

0

Net profit

7.26

4.07

5.99

7.73

yoy growth (%)

78.13

-31.91

-22.6

-654.09

NPM

7.44

4.74

9.45

14.46

