Alpa Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
10.79
5.07
11.21
10.63
Depreciation
-1.22
-1.14
-0.76
-0.83
Tax paid
-3.52
-0.99
-3.11
-2.89
Working capital
12.44
-45.41
-11.88
-8.27
Other operating items
Operating
18.47
-42.47
-4.53
-1.36
Capital expenditure
0.62
3.97
1.42
0.56
Free cash flow
19.1
-38.5
-3.11
-0.8
Equity raised
178.4
162.53
144.69
131.04
Investing
-5.68
44.12
1.36
12.02
Financing
-0.22
-10.31
-13.51
-4.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
191.61
157.83
129.42
137.91
