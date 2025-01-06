iifl-logo-icon 1
Alpa Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

130.45
(0.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alpa Laboratories Ltd

Alpa Laboratorie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

10.79

5.07

11.21

10.63

Depreciation

-1.22

-1.14

-0.76

-0.83

Tax paid

-3.52

-0.99

-3.11

-2.89

Working capital

12.44

-45.41

-11.88

-8.27

Other operating items

Operating

18.47

-42.47

-4.53

-1.36

Capital expenditure

0.62

3.97

1.42

0.56

Free cash flow

19.1

-38.5

-3.11

-0.8

Equity raised

178.4

162.53

144.69

131.04

Investing

-5.68

44.12

1.36

12.02

Financing

-0.22

-10.31

-13.51

-4.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

191.61

157.83

129.42

137.91

