Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ALPA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated Financial results quarter and half yearly ended September2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

ALPA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 7 May 2024

ALPA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and Consolidated audited Financial results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024