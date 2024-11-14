|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|ALPA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated Financial results quarter and half yearly ended September2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|ALPA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|ALPA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and Consolidated audited Financial results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|ALPA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider the Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December2023. Results for the Quarter ended December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
