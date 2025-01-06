iifl-logo-icon 1
Anjani Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.25
(-1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Anjani Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3

0.48

0.06

-0.78

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.65

-0.67

-0.56

Tax paid

0

0

-0.23

0.06

Working capital

1.78

1.17

0.65

0.55

Other operating items

Operating

4.02

1

-0.2

-0.74

Capital expenditure

6

1.79

1.69

9.95

Free cash flow

10.02

2.79

1.48

9.2

Equity raised

7.37

6.04

6.1

9.01

Investing

0

0

0

-3.2

Financing

4.47

3.33

1.88

3.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.87

12.16

9.47

18.59

