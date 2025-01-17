iifl-logo-icon 1
Anjani Foods Ltd Key Ratios

34.79
(-0.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

51.39

-9.16

-22.14

29.27

Op profit growth

-1,297.16

-95.38

17.52

-52.26

EBIT growth

-351.71

-65.17

-26.65

-55.64

Net profit growth

147.76

27.5

-66.77

-305.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.64

0.08

1.59

1.05

EBIT margin

-1.59

0.95

2.5

2.65

Net profit margin

-3.91

-2.39

-1.7

-3.99

RoCE

-2.84

1.05

2.88

3.14

RoNW

-2.77

-1.03

-0.79

-2.25

RoA

-1.74

-0.65

-0.48

-1.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.66

-2.31

-2.34

-3.65

Book value per share

19.05

21.31

22.21

22.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.02

-0.41

-0.51

-0.48

P/B

0.19

0.04

0.05

0.07

EV/EBIDTA

52.55

7.01

5.7

7.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

22.15

25.23

151.97

244.39

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4.23

5.08

10

12.23

Inventory days

37.17

55.06

50.56

36.46

Creditor days

-11.59

-16.83

-18.76

-16.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.86

-0.32

-0.76

-0.8

Net debt / equity

0.41

0.36

0.41

0.53

Net debt / op. profit

-21.67

250.48

13.89

21.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.78

-58.29

-62.02

-67.32

Employee costs

-17.51

-19.98

-17.41

-15.64

Other costs

-20.34

-21.64

-18.96

-15.96

