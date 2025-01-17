Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
51.39
-9.16
-22.14
29.27
Op profit growth
-1,297.16
-95.38
17.52
-52.26
EBIT growth
-351.71
-65.17
-26.65
-55.64
Net profit growth
147.76
27.5
-66.77
-305.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.64
0.08
1.59
1.05
EBIT margin
-1.59
0.95
2.5
2.65
Net profit margin
-3.91
-2.39
-1.7
-3.99
RoCE
-2.84
1.05
2.88
3.14
RoNW
-2.77
-1.03
-0.79
-2.25
RoA
-1.74
-0.65
-0.48
-1.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.66
-2.31
-2.34
-3.65
Book value per share
19.05
21.31
22.21
22.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.02
-0.41
-0.51
-0.48
P/B
0.19
0.04
0.05
0.07
EV/EBIDTA
52.55
7.01
5.7
7.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
22.15
25.23
151.97
244.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4.23
5.08
10
12.23
Inventory days
37.17
55.06
50.56
36.46
Creditor days
-11.59
-16.83
-18.76
-16.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.86
-0.32
-0.76
-0.8
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.36
0.41
0.53
Net debt / op. profit
-21.67
250.48
13.89
21.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.78
-58.29
-62.02
-67.32
Employee costs
-17.51
-19.98
-17.41
-15.64
Other costs
-20.34
-21.64
-18.96
-15.96
